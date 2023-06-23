MLB roundup: Blake Snell helps Padres avoid sweep, dump Giants

[1/5] Jun 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

June 23 - Blake Snell struck out 11 and did not allow a run for the fourth time in his last five starts as the visiting San Diego Padres avoided a four-game sweep and ended the San Francisco Giants' winning streak at 10 games with an easy 10-0 victory Thursday afternoon.

Gary Sanchez, Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim all hit home runs for the Padres, while Sanchez had three hits, three RBIs and two runs. San Diego absorbed a pair of walk-off losses and a two-run defeat in the first three games of the series.

Staked to a 3-0 lead on a Sanchez homer in the top of the first, Snell (4-6) coasted through six innings, allowing three hits and no walks. His 11-strikeout performance came after a pair of 12-strikeout games in his previous two starts.

Giants starter Alex Wood (2-2), who walked two batters in front of Sanchez's home run in the first, also yielded Machado's three-run shot in the third. He gave up six runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Patrick Bailey had two of the Giants' three hits, both singles.

Twins 6, Red Sox 0

Byron Buxton hit a pair of tape-measure home runs and Joe Ryan scattered three hits while tossing Minnesota's first complete game shutout in more than five years in blanking Boston to earn a split of their four-game series in Minneapolis.

It was the first nine-inning complete game by a Twins pitcher in 1,842 days since Jose Berrios did it against the Chicago White Sox on June 7, 2018 and the first shutout in 1,909 days when Berrios blanked the Baltimore Orioles on April 1, 2018.

Ryan (8-4) didn't walk a batter and allowed just three singles. He struck out nine. Buxton hit a towering 466-foot drive down the left field line in the first inning and a 465-foot drive deep into the second deck above the bullpen in left-center in the third.

Mariners 10, Yankees 2

Rookie Bryan Woo took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Seattle hit four home runs in cruising past host New York to avoid a sweep of their three-game series.

Woo (1-1) lost his no-hit bid by allowing a single to Gleyber Torres and was lifted after allowing a single to Anthony Rizzo on the next pitch. Woo, who entered with a 7.30 ERA, walked three and struck out five. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees after pitching in the top half of the inning. New York is 6-9 since losing Aaron Judge to a right toe injury.

Kolten Wong, Ty France, Teoscar Hernandez and Cal Raleigh homered off Yankees starter Domingo German (4-5). German was chased in the fourth inning after allowing eight earned runs (a career-high 10 overall) on eight hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Braves 5, Phillies 1 (10 innings)

Michael Harris II had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning to break open a scoreless deadlock, as visiting Atlanta extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory over Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna added a two-run home run in a five-run 10th for the Braves, while right-hander Bryce Elder gave up three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven shutout innings. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Brandon Marsh had two hits for the Phillies, who received a sacrifice fly from Alec Bohm in the 10th.

Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 3

Ketel Marte's three-run home run broke open a one-run game in the seventh and powered Arizona to a delayed series sweep over host Washington.

Tommy Henry (4-1) went 6 2/3 innings for the Diamondbacks. He allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out five while retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced.

The Diamondbacks had won the series' first two games in early June; Thursday's tilt was the makeup of a June 8 postponement due to air quality issues. This marked Arizona's 11th win in the past 16 games, while the Nationals lost for the 14th time in 17 games. Riley Adams pushed across consolation runs for Washington in the ninth with a two-run homer.

Guardians 6, Athletics 1

Josh Bell homered as Cleveland swept the three-game series over Oakland, while extending its winning streak to four games.

Myles Straw had two hits and an RBI for the Guardians, while starter Logan Allen pitched four scoreless innings with two hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Nick Sandlin (3-3) threw two innings of scoreless relief.

A's starter JP Sears (1-5) went seven innings for the second straight outing. He allowed two runs and four hits, striking out eight and walking one on 106 pitches. The A's have lost eight in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Marlins 6, Pirates 4

Garrett Cooper slugged a three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting host Miami over Pittsburgh, which lost its 10th straight game.

The Marlins got a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven strong innings from starter Braxton Garrett, who left with a no-decision. The win went to Huascar Brazoban (2-1), and A.J. Puk handled the ninth for his 10th save. Miami's Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, saw his major-league-leading batting average drop a point to .397.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who allowed one run on five hits and no walks in seven innings, was in line for the win before Cooper's homer off reliever Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1) capped a five-run eighth. Keller owns Pittsburgh's most recent win, a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on June 11.

Royals 6, Rays 5

MJ Melendez's two-out infield single in the ninth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as Kansas City rallied past Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Melendez, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a run, a walk and two stolen bases, chopped a ball near first that Yandy Diaz failed to flip to pitcher Pete Fairbanks (0-2) covering first base. That plated Maikel Garcia, who led off with a walk and then stole his second and third bases of the game. The Royals finished with seven steals.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2) earned the win by striking out the side in the eighth. Scott Barlow notched his ninth save. Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Diaz finished with three hits and two runs. Seeking his major-league-leading 12th win, Rays starter Shane McClanahan instead was removed in the fourth with mid-back tightness.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.