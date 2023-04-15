MLB roundup: Blue Jays end Rays' historic 13-0 start

[1/5] Apr 14, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) prepares to throw out Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt (14) for the final out in the ninth inning in a 6-3 Blue Jays win at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports















April 15 - Bo Bichette went 5-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays ended the visiting Tampa Bay Rays' 13-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.

The Rays had joined the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers as the only teams since 1900 to win their first 13 games of the season. The only major league team that had a longer season-opening winning streak was the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who began 20-0.

George Springer hit a solo homer for Toronto. Josh Lowe and Christian Bethancourt hit solo shots for the Rays.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out six before he was removed due to a left knee contusion that occurred on a comebacker that ended the fifth inning.

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (2-1) allowed five runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned four.

Mets 17, Athletics 6

Francisco Lindor tied a career high with seven RBIs thanks to a grand slam and a bases-clearing double, sending New York past host Oakland to open the interleague series.

Starling Marte drove in three runs and Brandon Nimmo scored three times for the Mets, who scored six times in both the second and fifth innings. New York starter Kodai Senga couldn't last long enough to get the win. He was pulled two outs into the fifth with a pitch count of 96 and the Mets up 12-4. Dennis Santana (1-0) got the win.

Aledmys Diaz, Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers launched home runs for the Athletics, who outhit the Mets 13-11. A's starter James Kaprielian (0-2) was charged with six runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked seven and struck out four.

Cubs 8, Dodgers 2

Justin Steele tossed seven strong innings and Yan Gomes hit two of visiting Chicago's five solo home runs in a win over Los Angeles.

Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Patrick Wisdom also homered for Chicago, which had lost its last 10 games against the Dodgers dating to June 25, 2021. Happ had four hits, three RBIs and a stolen base. Steele (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Dodgers were held to three hits, including solo homers by Chris Taylor and Max Muncy. Los Angeles has lost five of its last seven.

Mariners 5, Rockies 3

Jarred Kelenic homered for the fourth consecutive game as Seattle defeated visiting Colorado in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Kelenic hit a two-run shot to straightaway center field off Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (0-3) in the second inning, giving Seattle a 2-1 lead. Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Ty France all doubled in a three-run fourth, knocking Gomber out of the game.

Kris Bryant hit a solo shot in the first inning for Colorado, which took its third consecutive loss.

Brewers 11, Padres 2

Rowdy Tellez led a 15-hit attack with two homers and four RBIs and left-hander Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings as Milwaukee routed host San Diego.

The Brewers finished with nine extra-base hits -- including four doubles in a four-run first inning off Padres' starter Michael Wacha. Christian Yelich smacked a solo homer off Wacha in the second.

Milwaukee set season highs for hits and extra-base hits and have won the first two games of the four-game series. The only run against Lauer (2-1) was a solo homer leading off the fifth by Padres catcher Luis Campusano. Lauer allowed five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Tigers 7, Giants 5 (11)

Nick Maton blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th as host Detroit defeated San Francisco.

Javy Baez, who was benched on Thursday after a baserunning gaffe, reached base four times and drove in two runs for Detroit. Starting pitcher Joey Wentz gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven but the bullpen squandered a three-run lead.

J.D. Davis hit a three-run homer for San Francisco. Thairo Estrada also homered among three hits and scored two runs. Giants starter Sean Manaea was removed after 3 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs and four hits and struck out four in throwing 82 pitches.

Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1

Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings for his first win since last July 1 as host Miami defeated Arizona.

Miami broke the game open in the fourth inning with all five of their runs -- coming on four straight RBI hits -- with two outs. Rogers (1-2) allowed five hits, one walk and one run, and striking out seven. Miami had lost his past 10 starts. During that stretch, he went 0-7 with a 5.44 ERA.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner (0-2) allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings. The four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion has a 7.90 ERA through three starts this season.

Phillies 8, Reds 3

Edmundo Sosa homered and Kyle Schwarber had two hits, reached base four times and scored twice to lead visiting Philadelphia past Cincinnati.

Taijuan Walker (1-1) had his best outing of the season, limiting the Reds to four hits and one run over six innings, striking out four and walking two. J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each drove in two runs for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight road games.

Reds starter Connor Overton (0-1) was pulled after three innings, allowing five runs on five hits. Jonathan India had two RBIs.

Guardians 4, Nationals 3

Cal Quantrill and three Cleveland relievers combined for five consecutive shutout innings to end the game and the visiting Guardians came back from a three-run deficit to defeat Washington.

Josh Bell belted a solo homer off his old team for his first long ball with Cleveland and later doubled in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) was the winning pitcher with one shutout inning, and he was followed from the bullpen by James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase.

Washington's Luis Garcia homered and Alex Call drove in two runs, but the Nationals lost for the sixth time in seven home games this season.

Twins 4, Yankees 3

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and visiting Minnesota rallied late for a victory over New York.

Correa hit a solo homer in the sixth off New York starter Nestor Cortes and drove in three runs. With the Yankees leading 3-2, Clay Holmes (0-1) opened the eighth inning by allowing a single to Michael A. Taylor. After Byron Buxton walked, Correa smacked his double down the right field line to give Minnesota the lead.

New York rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career home run to lead off the bottom of the first, Aaron Judge connected on the next pitch, and Giancarlo Stanton also went deep.

Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

Nolan Gorman drove in two runs as St. Louis defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs for the Cardinals, who won for the third time in four games.Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford contained the Pirates for 5 1/3 innings. He scattered seven hits, struck out three batters and walked one.

Zack Thompson (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Drew VerHagen retired the Pirates in order in the eighth inning, and Giovanny Gallegos earned his first save. Pittsburgh starting pitcher John Oviedo (1-1) allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 batters and walked one.

Red Sox 5, Angels 3

Enrique Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring double, Rafael Devers homered and host Boston took advantage of three errors by Los Angeles.

The Red Sox, who came off being swept in a four-game set at Tampa Bay, scored all five runs in the middle innings and emerged with the series-opening win despite being outhit 11-5. Josh Winckowski (1-0) pitched three innings of one-run ball in relief of Tanner Houck to post the win for the Red Sox.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side, including Angels stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani back-to-back, in the ninth inning to post his third save of the season. Anthony Rendon (3-for-4, run) and Jake Lamb (2-for-3) led the Angels, who had won consecutive games. The Angels were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Braves 10, Royals 3

Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-5 and smacked one of Atlanta's five home runs in crushing host Kansas City.

Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Sam Hilliard also went deep for the Braves, who have won four straight. The onslaught made things easy for Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (2-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings to pick up the win.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and Edward Olivares tripled for Kansas City, which has lost four of its last five. Despite a 34-pitch first, Royals starter Brady Singer (1-1) ended up lasting five innings but surrendered eight runs on 10 hits. He fanned eight without issuing a walk.

Rangers 6, Astros 2

Nathaniel Lowe drove in three runs and Adolis Garcia clubbed a home run as Texas topped host Houston to open a three-game series.

Lowe provided the Rangers a 1-0 lead with his RBI double in the first inning and produced some insurance with his two-run single to left field with one out in the fifth. Lowe also walked and scored on Garcia's homer in the third.

Martin Perez (2-1), who pitched masterfully in two of his three appearances at Minute Maid Park last season, limited the Astros to two runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts while pitching into the sixth. Both runs scored via the solo homer, with Yordan Alvarez putting Houston on the board with his two-out home run to left in the third -- his fourth of the season -- while Martin Maldonado socked a 410-foot blast to left-center in the fifth.

Orioles 6, White Sox 3

Adley Rutschman delivered a bases-clearing double to cap a go-ahead, four-run seventh inning and boost visiting Baltimore to a win over Chicago.

After struggling to mount an attack against White Sox starter Mike Clevinger during his six shutout innings, Baltimore rallied against the Chicago bullpen to win for the fourth time in five games. Jorge Mateo and Ryan O'Hearn made it six unanswered runs for Baltimore with eighth-inning RBI doubles.

The White Sox led 3-0 entering the seventh. Jake Burger smacked a solo home run against Baltimore starter Tyler Wells to open the scoring in the second inning. Chicago's Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jimenez contributed RBI hits in a two-run sixth.

--Field Level Media











