MLB roundup: Braves rally, win 10-inning slugfest vs. Mets

[1/5] Jun 8, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves players throw gum and water on second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after he hit a walk off three run home run against the New York Mets during the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports















June 9 - Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 13-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday and a sweep of the three-game series.

Albies hit the second pitch he saw from Tommy Hunter (0-1) into the right field seats to extend Atlanta's winning streak to five games and hand New York its sixth consecutive loss.

Atlanta had 19 hits and five homers. Austin Riley went 4-for-6, including a home run. Marcell Ozuna went deep and Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning that closed the deficit to one run. Orlando Arcia forced extra innings when he stroked a solo homer with one out in the ninth against reliever David Robertson, who was trying to complete a five-out save.

New York amassed 14 hits. Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and Francisco Alvarez added a pair of home runs.

Phillies 3, Tigers 2

Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, yet it took a game-ending single from Kody Clemens in the ninth to give Philadelphia a victory over visiting Detroit. The Phillies extended their winning streak to five games.

Wheeler (5-4) had eight strikeouts while giving up one hit and just three base runners in 7 1/3 innings. After the Phillies coughed up the late lead to trail 2-1 in the ninth, they tied it on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Marsh before Clemens' RBI hit off Alex Lange (3-2).

Zack Short and Nick Maton drove in runs for the Tigers, who were no-hit into the fifth inning in all three games of the series.

Guardians 10, Red Sox 3

Jose Ramirez belted three homers in a game for the first time in his career to propel host Cleveland over Boston.

Ramirez drove in five runs and Will Brennan belted a solo homer in the eighth to pace the Guardians to their seventh win in 11 games. Andres Gimenez had a two-run double and came around to score on Myles Straw's triple in the sixth to help Cleveland hand the Red Sox their fifth loss in six games.

Boston's Triston Casas launched a solo homer, Enrique Hernandez ripped an RBI double and Jarren Duran had an RBI single among his two hits.

Blue Jays 3, Astros 2

Brandon Belt hit the go-ahead single in a three-run fifth inning as Toronto defeated visiting Houston.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios (6-4) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. Toronto won the final three games of the four-game series and took the season series with the Astros 4-3. The three-game losing streak matches Houston's longest of the season.

Alex Bregman hit a solo home run for Houston. Framber Valdez (6-5) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings.

Orioles 6, Brewers 3

A three-run eighth inning helped Baltimore rally past host Milwaukee and avoid a series sweep.

A homer by Ramon Urias got the Orioles on the board in the seventh, and Gunnar Henderson's two-run bomb in the eighth gave them the lead for good. Ramon Urias added a two-out home run. Keegan Akin (2-1) gave up a hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Peter Strzelecki (3-5) took the loss for Milwaukee, which scored all of its runs in the first inning, which included RBI singles by Owen Miller and Jon Singleton.

Angels 3, Cubs 1

Jo Adell homered in his first game of the season and Reid Detmers pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Chicago in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

Adell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. His homer had an exit velocity of 117.2 mph, the sixth-hardest-hit ball in the majors this season. Detmers (1-5) gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly (5-4) gave up three runs, two earned, in six innings. Chicago's Trey Mancini hit an RBI double.

Giants 6, Rockies 4

Michael Conforto homered for one of his two hits, Thairo Estrada also went deep and San Francisco rallied to beat Colorado in Denver, its 11th straight win over the Rockies.

Scott Alexander (5-0) pitched the eighth to get the win, and Camilo Doval got the final three outs for his 16th save. The Giants improved to 16-3 in their last 19 games at Coors Field, where they have won eight straight.

Nolan Jones had three hits and two RBIs, and Jurickson Profar added two hits for Colorado.

Dodgers 6, Reds 0

Clayton Kershaw struck out nine batters over seven innings and David Peralta had four hits and drove in two runs as visiting Los Angeles breezed to a win over Cincinnati.

Kershaw (8-4) allowed just five hits and posted his second straight seven-inning outing while matching his season high in strikeouts. Chris Taylor had two hits, including a solo homer in a three-run fourth inning, to help the Dodgers end their four-game skid.

Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz, two rookies at the heart of the Reds' comebacks earlier in the series, couldn't do it for a third game. McLain went 2-for-4 with a double while De La Cruz had a single and a steal but struck out three times, twice against Kershaw.

White Sox 6, Yankees 5 (Game 1)

Eloy Jimenez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning and Chicago extended its season-high winning streak to five games by beating host New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer and Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada hit solo home runs for the White Sox. After Robert reached to open the seventh, Jimenez blasted the next pitch off Michael King (1-2) for his sixth homer. Gregory Santos (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Willie Calhoun drove in three runs out of the leadoff spot by hitting an RBI single and a tying homer for the Yankees. Billy McKinney was added to the roster to replace the injured Aaron Judge (toe) and tripled in his first at-bat before scoring on a double by Kyle Higashioka.

Yankees 3, White Sox 0 (Game 2)

Randy Vasquez allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings for his first career win as host New York beat Chicago to gain a split of their doubleheader.

Called up to start in place of injured left-hander Nestor Cortes, Vasquez (1-1) allowed singles to Eloy Jimenez in the first and Gavin Sheets in the fifth. He struck out three and walked one in his second career start.

Mike Clevinger (3-4) allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the White Sox.

Rays 4, Twins 2

Harold Ramirez hit a two-run homer to highlight a three-run fourth inning as Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of Minnesota in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Luke Raley added an RBI triple and Josh Lowe had two hits for Tampa Bay, which extended its winning streak to six games. Yonny Chirinos (3-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, allowed one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Carlos Correa homered and had two hits, Michael A. Taylor hit a home run and Alex Kirilloff also had two hits for the Twins, who dropped their fifth straight game. The American League Central leaders fell below the .500 mark (31-32) for the first time this season.

--Field Level Media











