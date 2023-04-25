MLB roundup: Braves' Spencer Strider flirts with no-no vs. Marlins

[1/5] Apr 24, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports















April 25 - Spencer Strider struck out a season-high 13 batters in eight scoreless innings and Sam Hilliard hit a pair of home runs to help the Atlanta Braves end their four-game losing streak with an 11-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Monday.

Strider retired the first 18 batters he faced. The perfect-game bid ended in the seventh when Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached on an error, rolling a routine grounder through the legs of first baseman Matt Olson. Jean Segura snapped the no-hitter with a line-drive single to left with one out in the eighth.

Strider (3-0) allowed two hits in his longest stint of the season and did not walk a batter. He has pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings and has allowed three hits during that span. Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish the game.

Edward Cabrera (1-2), who allowed a season-high four runs on four hits, took the loss. He yielded two homers and four walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Rays 8, Astros 3

Wander Franco went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI as Tampa Bay continued to reach milestones by rallying past the Houston in St. Petersburg, Fla., for its 14th straight home win to start the season.

The Rays used a four-run third inning to break a tie with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers and claim the longest home winning streak to start a campaign since 1901. The all-time mark is a 21-0 home start by the 1880 Chicago White Stockings, the precursor to the Cubs.

Rookie Taj Bradley (3-0) won in his third career start, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. He fanned six. Jose Urquidy (1-2) surrendered six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Rockies 6, Guardians 0

Jurickson Profar homered and drove in three runs as Colorado snapped a three-game losing skid with a win at Cleveland.

Mike Moustakas had three hits and Ezequiel Tovar had two RBIs for the Rockies, who had lost 11 of their previous 12 games. Austin Gomber (1-4) allowed three hits over five shutout innings for his first win since July 12, 2022.

The Guardians were limited to four hits and lost for the sixth time in their past eight games. Steven Kwan had three of the hits.

Orioles 5, Red Sox 4

Baltimore overcame a four-run deficit and extended its winning streak to seven games by beating visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

It was a 4-4 game until Austin Hays drove in Jorge Mateo with a single in the fifth inning. Rafael Devers hit his American League-leading ninth home run of the season for Boston, which received a solo home run from Triston Casas and three hits from Masataka Yoshida.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (2-0) allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Yennier Cano pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first career save.

Reds 7, Rangers 6

TJ Friedl hit a walk-off single as Cincinnati ended its six-game losing streak with a win over visiting Texas.

Spencer Steer went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and two runs, while Friedl went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and India went 1-for-3 with three runs for the Reds. Alexis Diaz (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win to culminate a stellar performance by the Reds' bullpen, which allowed just one hit over the final five innings.

Josh Jung went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs and Ezequiel Duran went 3-for-4 with a double and a run for Texas, which lost for just the second time in eight games.

Blue Jays 5, White Sox 2

Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the White Sox while the Blue Jays have won two straight. Toronto's Chris Bassitt (3-2) allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings before exiting because of lower back tightness. Three relievers completed the Blue Jays' three-hitter, with Jordan Romano earning his eighth save by tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Chicago right-hander Lance Lynn (0-3) allowed four runs in five innings.

Tigers 4, Brewers 2

Nick Maton hit a three-run homer and visiting Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Milwaukee.

Javier Baez reached base three times and scored a run for Detroit in the opener of a three-game interleague series. Matthew Boyd (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Alex Lange fanned two in a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau hit solo homers for the Brewers. Colin Rea (0-1) allowed four runs in five innings.

Twins 6, Yankees 1

Two ex-New York players came through for Minnesota as Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo hit his sixth home run of the season in the Twins' win at Minneapolis.

Gray (3-0), who posted a 4.51 ERA in 41 games with the Yankees in the final two months of 2017 and all of 2018, held the Yankees to three hits and two walks while striking out eight. He ended the night with a major-league-best 0.62 ERA.

Gallo socked his third homer since returning from a right intercostal strain that prevented him from playing in the teams' four-game series April 13-16 in New York. The Yankees lost for the third time in four games and were held to three runs or fewer for the ninth time in 11 games.

A's 11, Angels 10 (10 innings)

Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar hit back-to-back homers in both the first and third innings, but it was a two-run double by Ryan Noda in the 10th that snapped a tie and helped lift Oakland past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

After the A's scored three times in the top of the 10th, the Angels got a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning from Brandon Drury, his second of the game. However, Jeurys Familia was able to post his second save by getting Mike Trout to hit into a force play with the potential tying and winning runs on base.

Adam Oller (1-0) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

Giants 4, Cardinals 0

Alex Cobb threw the second shutout of his 12-year career and San Francisco opened a four-game home series against St. Louis with a victory.

J.D. Davis capped a four-run seventh inning with a three-run home run. Activated off the injured list before the game to make his Giants debut, Mitch Haniger contributed a sacrifice fly to the seventh-inning uprising. Cobb (1-1) allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four in just his fifth career complete game.

Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery (2-3) took a shutout into the seventh inning and was saddled with the loss because he was charged an unearned run. He gave up five hits and one walk in his six-plus innings, striking out six.

Diamondbacks 5, Royals 4

Geraldo Perdomo and Pavin Smith each collected two hits and Arizona scored the go-ahead run on an eighth-inning error in a win over Kansas City in Phoenix.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Christian Walker walked and Gabriel Moreno singled, moving Walker to third against Aroldis Chapman (0-1). Nick Ahmed followed with a ground ball to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, whose errant throw to home plate allowed Walker to score.

Kansas City had rallied to tie the game at 4 in the top of the eighth against Andrew Chafin (2-0). Arizona starter Tommy Henry made his first appearance of the season, and he allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

