MLB roundup: Clayton Kershaw blanks Mets, gets 200th win

April 19 - Clayton Kershaw picked up his 200th career win and moved into 22nd on the all-time strikeout list as the host Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-0 victory Tuesday to end the New York Mets' five-game winning streak.

J.D. Martinez hit two home runs in his first multi-homer game with the Dodgers and the 19th of his career. He drove in four runs.

In addition to his milestone win, Kershaw (3-1) also improved to 11-0 in 17 career regular-season starts against the Mets. He has gone 1-1 against New York in the postseason. The left-hander gave up three hits in seven innings with no walks and nine strikeouts to give him 2,833 in his career.

Mets starter Tylor Megill (3-1) gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings. The native of nearby Los Alamitos, Calif., gave up four walks with four strikeouts as he made his Dodger Stadium debut.

Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)

Willy Adames doubled, homered and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead tally in the 11th inning, as Milwaukee defeated host Seattle.

Christian Yelich also homered for Milwaukee, which won its third game in a row.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double and Teoscar Hernandez and Ty France each hit sacrifice flies for Seattle -- the latter tying the game in the 10th inning.

Blue Jays 4, Astros 2

Chris Bassitt carried a shutout into the seventh inning while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman bashed home runs as visiting Toronto beat Houston.

Bassitt (2-2) allowed three hits and walked one batter while notching five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Chapman added two more extra-base hits to his robust start. After entering Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 12 extra-base hits, Chapman went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run and ninth double.

Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker drove in Houston's runs.

Rangers 12, Royals 2

Marcus Semien's three-run homer headlined a five-run sixth inning, which powered visiting Texas in a rout of Kansas City.

Semien finished 2-for-3 and drew a pair of walks. Adolis Garcia also hit a three-run homer, and Ezequiel Duran and Travis Jankowski each had two hits and an RBI.

MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel drove in the Royals' runs.

Phillies 7, White Sox 4 (Game 1)

Josh Harrison homered and drove in four runs, lifting Philadelphia Phillies to a win over host Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader.

Nick Castellanos had three hits to fuel Philadelphia's 14-hit attack. Bryson Stott stroked a leadoff single to start the game, extending his hitting streak to a Phillies modern-day club record 17 games to start a season.

With two out in the third, Harrison extended the lead to 5-0 with a bases-loaded, two-run single. Philadelphia chased Lance Lynn (0-2) with one out in the sixth; he allowed five runs on 10 hits, fanning seven. With six straight hits to start the third, Chicago cut the advantage to 5-4 against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler (1-1).

White Sox 3, Phillies 0 (Game 2)

Lucas Giolito and three relievers combined on a one-hit shutout and Jake Burger hit a three-run home run to help host Chicago defeat Philadelphia to earn a doubleheader split.

Giolito started the game with six strong innings before yielding to Kendall Graveman, Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez. Bummer allowed Philadelphia's lone hit of the night, Brandon Marsh's double leading off the eighth. Lopez recorded the final four outs, including three by strikeout, to notch his third save.

Giolito hit Garrett Stubbs with a pitch to open the sixth but recovered to finish the inning without surrendering a hit. Giolito scattered one walk and seven strikeouts while throwing 102 pitches. Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter (0-3) recovered to retire 16 of the next 17 men he faced after allowing Burger's home run.

Tigers 4, Guardians 3 (Game 1)

Kerry Carpenter blasted a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, lifting host Detroit over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Carpenter had three hits and two RBIs to help the Tigers win their fourth straight game -- and the third in a row to come on a walk-off hit. Javy Baez also drove in two runs, Eric Haase had four hits and scored a run and Riley Greene added three hits and a run.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Josh Bell delivered a run-scoring double for the Guardians. James Karinchak (0-3) gave up Carpenter's game-winner.

Tigers 1, Guardians 0 (Game 2)

Eduardo Rodriguez tossed eight scoreless innings in his longest outing since 2017 and streaking Detroit completed a doubleheader sweep over visiting Cleveland.

Rodriguez (1-2) allowed just four hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out 10. Jason Foley got the last three outs to notch his first career save, and Riley Greene supplied the lone run of the contest with a sixth-inning homer as the Tigers extended their winning streak to five games.

Making his second major league start, the Guardians' Peyton Battenfield (0-1) held Detroit to three hits in six innings while recording five strikeouts.

Marlins 4, Giants 2

Jazz Chisholm Jr. lofted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning, leading host Miami to a win over San Francisco.

Chisholm, in his first year as an outfielder for the Marlins, also made an impressive running catch in center field, robbing Mike Yastrzemski of extra bases in the eighth inning. Miami won for the sixth time in seven games while San Francisco took its fifth consecutive loss.

Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer for the Giants, who are in the midst of their worst skid since they dropped five straight last Sept. 6-9.

Red Sox 5, Twins 4 (10 innings)

Alex Verdugo's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning capped a three-run rally and gave Boston a victory over visiting Minnesota.

The Red Sox trailed 4-2 until Reese McGuire hit a two-run single with no outs in the 10th. After Jarren Duran singled to load the bases, the Twins turned a double play before Verdugo's third hit of the game scored McGuire with the winning run.

Chris Sale started for the Red Sox and struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed a run on three hits and walked two. Minnesota starting pitcher Sonny Gray limited the Red Sox to one run on seven hits in five innings. Jovani Moran (0-1) took the loss, Minnesota's third in a row.

Braves 8, Padres 1

Right-hander Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson homered as visiting Atlanta defeated San Diego to stretch its winning streak to eight games.

Strider allowed one hit -- a one-out, sixth-inning single to center by Juan Soto in the sixth past diving second baseman Albies. Strider also gave up three walks and struck out nine over six innings to improve to 2-0. His nine strikeouts in eight straight starts dating back to last season tied a Braves record set by John Smoltz in 1997.

Albies and Olson each hit a three-run homer off Padres relievers late in the game after Murphy had a hand in both Atlanta runs off Padres starter Blake Snell, who took the loss to fall to 0-3.

Diamondbacks 8, Cardinals 7

Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run homer and scored twice as visiting Arizona held off St. Louis.

Nick Ahmed hit a two-run double for the Diamondbacks, who have won three straight games and eight of their last 11. Arizona starter Drey Jameson allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. Kyle Nelson (3-0), the first of six relievers, earned the victory and Miguel Castro earned his first save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (2-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in four innings. Willson Contreras hit two homers and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who lost for the fourth time in their last six games.

Rays 10, Reds 0

Taylor Walls homered from each side of the plate, tripled and drove in four runs while rookie right-hander Taj Bradley threw 5 1/3 shutout innings to lead visiting Tampa Bay to a rout of Cincinnati.

Bradley (2-0), the top-rated prospect in the Tampa Bay organization, was the beneficiary of another explosive offensive night in his second major league start. With his mother watching behind the Rays' dugout, Bradley limited the Reds to three hits and struck out nine.

The Rays belted four more home runs to give them 41 through their first 18 games, one shy of the major-league-record pace of the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals at the same point. Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo (2-1) had the roughest outing of his young career. The lefty allowed career highs in hits (12), runs (eight) and home runs (three) while hitting three batters over just 4 2/3 innings.

Angels 5, Yankees 2

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the first inning and visiting Los Angeles recorded a victory over New York.

After Taylor Ward opened the game with a double, Ohtani hit his fourth homer of the season. He lifted a 2-0 pitch from Clarke Schmidt (0-1) into the Yankees bullpen in right-center field for a 391-foot drive. Anthony Rendon also drove in two runs for Los Angeles, hitting an RBI single and a sacrifice fly that scored Ohtani.

Ohtani's big night helped the Angels survive a shaky start from Jose Suarez. Suarez lasted 3 1/3 innings and issued a career-high six walks but only allowed two runs on three hits. He entered the game having issued just one walk over his first two starts this season. Andrew Wantz (1-0) picked up the win.

Pirates 5, Rockies 3

Jack Suwinski hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs to power Pittsburgh past Colorado in Denver.

The Pirates won a second straight game for the first time since April 7, breaking a string of 11 games in which they had alternated wins and losses. Vince Velasquez (2-2) pitched six innings of three-run ball for the win, and David Bednar handled the ninth for his fifth save.

The Rockies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Kris Bryant hit his second homer in as many days. Jose Urena (0-3) gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Orioles 1, Nationals 0

Austin Hays drove in the game's lone run and Dean Kremer pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings to lead visiting Baltimore to a victory over Washington.

Hays' run-scoring single in the fourth gave the Orioles all they would need to win for the fourth time in their past five games, especially with the way Kremer (1-0) pitched to open the two-game series. The right-hander allowed just four hits to go along with six strikeouts and no walks.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-4) allowed a run on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks in five-plus innings.

Cubs 4, Athletics 0

Marcus Stroman threw six innings of shutout ball, Patrick Wisdom doubled in the middle of a four-run eighth inning and Chicago won in a pitchers' duel with host Oakland in an interleague game.

Cody Bellinger and Nick Madrigal had RBI singles in the eighth-inning uprising, which began after Stroman and A's left-hander Ken Waldichuk had done most of the heavy lifting in a scoreless tie. Trevor May (2-3), the Athletics' fourth pitcher, set the stage for the Cubs' scoring by walking the first man he faced, Seiya Suzuki.

Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0), the Cubs' second pitcher, was awarded the win after pitching a scoreless seventh. Michael Fulmer and Michael Rucker went three outs apiece to complete Chicago's third shutout of the season. The A's finished with just two hits, both off Stroman, who gave up a double to Capel, one other single and two walks in his six innings. He struck out five.

