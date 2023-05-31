MLB roundup: Cubs clamp down on Rays again

[1/5] May 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports















May 31 - Kyle Hendricks allowed one run over five innings in his second 2023 start and Mike Tauchman's tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth made the Tampa Bay Rays pay for some shoddy defense, sending the host Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Hendricks returned from a shoulder injury last Thursday, allowing five runs - three earned - in 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, in his first start since July 5. On Tuesday, he looked more comfortable, yielding only a fifth-inning run, plus six hits and three walks while striking out three.

Then, a Cubs bullpen that had posted an 8.05 ERA in its previous 50 1/3 innings got a stellar inning each from Julian Merryweather (1-0) and Mark Leiter and two from Adbert Alzolay (second save) to claim a second straight one-run win over the MLB-leading Rays.

Chicago had allowed 35 runs during a four-game losing streak entering this series but has held one of the majors' most potent lineups to one in two games.

Athletics 2, Braves 1

A fielding error by third baseman Austin Riley allowed Seth Brown to score the winning run in the ninth inning and give Oakland a walk-off win over visiting Atlanta.

Atlanta reliever Raisel Iglesias (1-2) walked Brown, Ramon Laureano and JJ Bleday to load the bases with one out in the ninth inning. Jonah Bride hit the second pitch he saw to Riley, who bobbled it and threw too late to home to erase Brown.

Atlanta got on the board in the third inning when Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer to left. Pillar has homered in each of his last three starts.

Yankees 10, Mariners 2

Aaron Judge homered for the third consecutive game as New York again put up double-digit runs to beat host Seattle.

Judge hit his American League-leading 18th home run of the season and his fourth over the past three days. He went deep twice in a 10-4 Yankees victory Monday. Anthony Volpe and Greg Allen also homered for New York, which will go for a sweep of the three-game series Wednesday night.

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out six. Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-3) lasted just four innings, giving up seven runs -- five earned -- on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Astros 5, Twins 1

Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick homered in the second inning while Brandon Bielak pitched effectively into the sixth as Houston topped visiting Minnesota.

The Astros improved to 15-4 over their last 19 games and evened this three-game series by pouncing on Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (7-2) via their second-inning power surge. Bielak (2-2) yielded one run, three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six.

Christian Vazquez had two of Minnesota's six hits and drove in its only run.

Orioles 8, Guardians 5

Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson drove in three runs apiece as Baltimore broke out of an offensive funk with a win against visiting Cleveland.

Santander went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a three-run triple and two runs, while Henderson went 2-for-4, including a two-run double. The offensive outburst was more than enough for Kyle Gibson (7-3), who allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings.

Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Bell drove in two runs for the Guardians, who lost for the seventh time in 11 games.

Mets 2, Phillies 0

Kodai Senga and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as host New York blanked Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series.

Francisco Lindor homered in the fourth inning and Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single in the seventh for the Mets, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Senga (5-3) struck out nine in a career-high seven innings.

Kody Clemens and Josh Harrison had singles for the Phillies, who have lost five of eight.

White Sox 7, Angels 3

Andrew Vaughn drilled a bases-clearing double to key a five-run fourth inning, Romy Gonzalez homered and Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr. had three hits apiece to lift host Chicago to a win against Los Angeles.

Chicago stopped a three-game losing streak behind an 11-hit attack. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito earned the victory, scattering three runs and four hits in five innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Giolito (4-4) has won two of his past three decisions.

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson fell to 2-1 after allowing six runs and six hits in four innings. Taylor Ward smacked a leadoff home run and Shohei Ohtani also went deep to power the Angels in the early going, but the team couldn't hold the momentum and lost for the fourth time in five games.

Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

Freddie Freeman hit a home run among his four hits, Tony Gonsolin went six strong innings and Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting Washington.

Jason Heyward and J.D. Martinez also hit home runs while Freeman extended his hitting streak to 19 games, the third-longest run of his career, as the Dodgers won for the 13th time in their last 14 home games. Gonsolin (3-1) gave up one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Keibert Ruiz hit a home run for the Nationals, connecting against the team that traded him away in 2021. Right-hander Jake Irvin (1-3) gave up four runs over five innings for Washington, which lost its third consecutive game.

Rangers 10, Tigers 6

Jonah Heim drove in four runs and Grant Anderson won in his major league debut as Texas won at Detroit.

Josh Jung had three hits, including a homer, while scoring three runs and driving in two more. Adolis Garcia collected four hits and scored three runs. Anderson (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, recording seven of his eight outs via strikeout.

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Detroit center fielder Riley Greene left the game early with lower leg discomfort. Texas starter Martin Perez gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Detroit's Alex Faedo (1-3) was charged with six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Padres 9, Marlins 4

Xander Bogaerts bounced the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning as San Diego scored five in the inning to defeat host Miami.

Bogaerts' single deflected off the pitching hand of Marlins closer Dylan Floro (3-3) and opened the floodgates for San Diego. Left fielder Juan Soto led the Padres by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks, one run and one steal as San Diego ended Miami's three-game winning streak. Teammate Matt Carpenter went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two doubles.

Bryan De La Cruz had a big game out of the leadoff spot for Miami, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and one walk. Miami's Sandy Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed five hits, five walks and four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run double to headline a four-run first inning that helped lift Toronto over visiting Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series.

Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had three singles as the Blue Jays totaled 14 hits. Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) allowed two runs, three hits and five walks while striking out four in five innings.

Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed seven runs (six earned) and a career-high 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. William Contreras hit a two-run home run for the Brewers, who opened a seven-game road trip.

Cardinals 2, Royals 1

Miles Mikolas threw eight scoreless innings and St. Louis held off a ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals beat visiting Kansas City to earn a split of a two-game series.

Mikolas (4-1) allowed just three hits and a walk while tying his career high with 10 strikeouts. Giovanny Gallegos left the potential tying run stranded on second base to earn his seventh save.

Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman drove in the runs for the Cardinals, who played their 19th game in 19 days. Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke blanked the Cardinals for five innings while allowing just two hits and a walk. He struck out six. Reliever Carlos Hernandez (0-2) took the loss as the Royals fell for the eighth time in 11 games.

Reds 9, Red Sox 8

Jose Barrero hit a grand slam and Ben Lively pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to help Cincinnati pick up a road victory over Boston.

Barrero's home run came against Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez and made it 8-0 in the seventh. Will Benson had three hits and scored three runs, and Lively (3-2) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six for the Reds, who have won five of their last six games.

Boston made it a game with five runs in the ninth. After RBI singles by Raimel Tapia, Rafael Devers and Justin Turner made it 9-6, Masataka Yoshida doubled in a run and Turner scored on a fielder's choice to pull the Red Sox within a run. But with the would-be tying run on third, Reds closer Alexis Diaz struck out Triston Casas to end the game and collect his 13th save.

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1

Zac Gallen improved to 7-2, including a 6-0 record at home, pitching six innings in Arizona's victory over Colorado in Phoenix.

Gallen scattered five hits while striking out seven and walking two. He struck out four of the last six batters he faced. Arizona's scoring against the Rockies on Tuesday night was fueled by solo home runs by Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll and a two-run shot by Evan Longoria.

Marte started the bottom of the first inning against Kyle Freeland (4-6) with his eighth home run of the season. Freeland allowed five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout and three walks. Nolan Jones hit a solo home run for the Rockies.

Pirates 2, Giants 1

Johan Oviedo combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, Rodolfo Castro scored the difference-making run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch and visiting Pittsburgh evened its three-game series against San Francisco.

Connor Joe homered for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Oviedo worked the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing the Giants' only run and three hits. He walked five and struck out five, departing with a 2-1 lead but two outs before qualifying for a win.

San Francisco's only run came in the first after Joe had belted his sixth homer, off Giants opener John Brebbia, in the top of the inning. Michael Conforto's one-out single produced the run after walks to Mike Yastrzemski and J.D. Davis had set the stage.

--Field Level Media











