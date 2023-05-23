MLB roundup: Dodgers outslug Braves in series opener

[1/5] May 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory... Read more















May 23 - J.D. Martinez hit two home runs and Freddie Freeman had a double and a homer to help the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a four-run deficit and beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6 in the opener of a three-game series matching the National League's two winningest teams.

Martinez went 4-for-5 with a pair of solo shots. Freeman, who played for Atlanta from 2010-21, went 3-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Evan Phillips (1-0) worked one scoreless relief frame for the win. Brusdar Graterol got the last four outs and earned his third save.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (5-4) pitched five innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer for the Braves.

Guardians 3, White Sox 0

Hunter Gaddis and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer as Cleveland snapped a three-game skid with a win over visiting Chicago.

Gaddis (1-1), recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill in for Peyton Battenfield, who went on the 15-day injured list, allowed two hits over six innings for his first major league victory. Emmanuel Clase retired the White Sox in order in the ninth for his 16th save.

The unexpected pitchers' duel featured Gaddis and the White Sox's Jesse Scholtens (0-2), who allowed one run on two hits over five innings after opener Jimmy Lambert pitched a scoreless first. Scholtens was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace expected starter Mike Clevinger, who landed on the IL.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

Jose Siri, Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley homered as Tampa Bay won the opener of a three-game series against Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Josh Fleming (1-0) tossed six innings of two-run ball behind opener Trevor Kelley as the Rays moved to 22-4 at home and won for the third time in four outings on their current 10-game homestand.

Whit Merrifield went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and Daulton Varsho also went deep for the Blue Jays. Chris Bassitt (5-3) gave up six runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings.

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 3

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while extending his hitting streak to 15 games as Arizona beat host Philadelphia.

Pavin Smith hit a solo home run for the Diamondbacks, who have won three straight. Tommy Henry (2-1) gave two runs in 5 2/3 innings, and Andrew Chafin threw a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott each hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (3-4) tossed six innings and allowed four runs (three earned).

Pirates 6, Rangers 4

Tucupita Marcano hit a grand slam as Pittsburgh beat visiting Texas in the opener of a three-game series.

Pittsburgh starter Luis L. Ortiz (1-2), making his seventh major league start, notched his first career win. He pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

Josh Jung homered and Marcus Semien hit an RBI single for the Rangers, who had won three straight. Josh Sborz (1-2) gave up three runs in one inning.

Astros 12, Brewers 2

Yordan Alvarez had a grand slam and a solo shot as visiting Houston pounded out five homers to extend its winning streak to a season-high eight games with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Astros had four solo homers off starter Corbin Burnes. Alvarez's slam off Hoby Milner, his second of the season and fourth of his career, capped a five-run sixth that put Houston up 10-1.

Cristian Javier (5-1) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one. Houston has won 11 of its last 12 to move a season-high nine games above .500.

Giants 4, Twins 1

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer to highlight a four-run first inning and five pitchers combined to allow just four hits as San Francisco earned a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

J.D. Davis added an RBI double for San Francisco, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Sean Manaea (2-2) picked up the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Scott Alexander picked up his first save of the season.

Kyle Garlick homered for Minnesota, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Carlos Correa, playing against the Giants for the first time since they backed out of a 13-year, $350 million contract last December over concerns about an old ankle injury, went 2-for-4 with a double.

Reds 6, Cardinals 5 (10 innings)

Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give host Cincinnati a win over St. Louis.

Spencer Steer, who hit a two-run homer earlier in the game, scored easily from third with the decisive run on Senzel's game-ending fly to right. Ian Gibaut (4-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the Reds, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Paul DeJong had a three-run homer and an RBI double for the Cardinals, who fell for just the fourth time in 15 games.

Rockies 5, Marlins 3

Elias Diaz homered and doubled, Jurickson Profar hit two doubles and both players drove in two runs as Colorado beat Miami in Denver.

Jake Bird (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Rockies, and Pierce Johnson tossed a shutout ninth inning for his ninth save.

Brian De La Cruz had four hits and Luis Arraez had two hits for the Marlins, and Jacob Stallings drove in two runs. Miami starter Edward Cabrera (3-4) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings.

Angels 2, Red Sox 1

Jaime Barria threw five scoreless innings and Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning as Los Angeles held on for a victory over Boston in Anaheim, Calif.

Barria was making his first start of the season after making 10 relief appearances. He limited the Red Sox to two hits. Chase Silseth (1-1) retired all six batters he faced to earn the victory.

The only run the Red Sox scored came in the sixth inning when Connor Wong doubled, went to third on a groundout and came home on a single by Masataka Yoshida, who had two hits in the game.

Mariners 11, Athletics 2

Luis Castillo pitched six scoreless innings and Jarred Kelenic and Jose Caballero each homered as host Seattle handed Oakland another loss.

Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs for the Mariners, who improved to 4-0 against Oakland this season. Castillo (3-2) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight. He fanned Shea Langeliers leading off the fifth inning for his 1,000th career strikeout.

The A's lost their fifth straight and fell for the 13th time in 15 games. The Mariners had lost four of their previous five games.

Tigers 8, Royals 5 (10 innings)

Javier Baez's three-run, 10th-inning double lifted Detroit to a win at Kansas City.

Baez lined a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow (1-3) to the base of the left field bullpen fence, clearing the bases and breaking a 5-5 tie. It was Baez's third hit as he snapped an 0-for-19 slump.

Four Tigers relievers provided 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Alex Lange (2-0) earned the win after a two-inning stint and Jose Cisnero pitched the 10th for his first save since 2021.

