MLB roundup: Guardians rally in 9th to stun Yankees

[1/5] May 1, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) hits a two run single in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports















May 2 - Josh Naylor hit a tying two-run single off a struggling Clay Holmes and Mike Zunino followed with a tiebreaking walk against Wandy Peralta as the Cleveland Guardians rallied in the ninth inning for a 3-2 victory over the host New York Yankees.

Cleveland was two outs away from being one-hit but started its rally when Steven Kwan singled to center to chase New York starter Domingo German.

Amed Rosario reached when Holmes (0-2) misplayed his chopper for an error on the third base side of the mound. Jose Ramirez lined a 2-0 pitch to left field to load the bases and Naylor lined a single to right and took second on right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera's throwing error. Holmes was removed without recording an out.

Josh Bell kept the rally going with a walk to load the bases. After Peralta struck out Andres Gimenez, Zunino fouled off three straight pitches before drawing a walk on a low pitch.

German allowed two singles in a career-high 8 1/3 innings and was in line for his third win in four starts until Holmes and Peralta faltered. Jose Trevino homered and DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single in the third inning as the Yankees lost their fourth straight game hours after placing slugger Aaron Judge on the injured list with a strained right hip.

Braves 9, Mets 8 (Game 1)

Sean Murphy hit a pair of three-run homers and visiting Atlanta hung on to beat New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Murphy went deep in the first and seventh innings, giving him eight for the season. It was his third career multi-home run game. He was 2-for-4 and matched his career high with six RBIs. Atlanta starter Spencer Strider (4-0) pitched five innings and allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run shot in the third inning. It was Alonso's first homer since April 21, moving him into a tie for the league lead (11).

Mets 5, Braves 3 (Game 2)

Catcher Francisco Alvarez delivered a go-ahead two-run double with two outs and Jeff McNeil added a solo home run for insurance to help New York defeat visiting Atlanta.

Alvarez, who was 2-for-4, produced the big hit against reliever Michael Tonkin after Atlanta starter Charlie Morton was removed with one out in the sixth after walking two batters. Tonkin got Brett Baty for the second out of the inning before Alvarez poked Tonkin's second pitch of the at-bat into left field to score Daniel Vogelbach and Mark Canha.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had to leave the second game with a left shoulder contusion after getting hit by a fastball on the third pitch of the game. He was replaced in right field by Kevin Pillar. Morton (3-3) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Cubs 5, Nationals 1

Drew Smyly yielded just one run across seven innings as Chicago won the opener of a four-game series at Washington and snapped a three-game skid.

Mark Leiter Jr. and Brad Boxberger each pitched a hitless inning in relief for the Cubs to make it a combined six-hitter. Dansby Swanson (3-for-5) smacked a two-run home run and Ian Happ (2-for-2) slugged a solo shot.

Lane Thomas homered with two outs in the second inning for Washington's run. Dominic Smith went 3-for-3 with a double, and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) gave up four runs in four-plus innings.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

Alex Verdugo led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run into the right field bullpen as Boston defeated visiting Toronto.

Jarren Duran and Enmanuel Valdez hit homers in the sixth inning and joined Verdugo among Boston's five players with multiple hits. The Red Sox totaled 13 hits, ultimately winning the game against Toronto closer Jordan Romano (2-2).

Josh Winckowski (2-0) earned the victory despite allowing two runs, one unearned, in the eighth, permitting the Blue Jays to tie the game. Bo Bichette went 5-for-5, including a three-run homer.

Astros 7, Giants 3

Mauricio Dubon recorded a three-hit game against his former club, and Houston survived an early loss of its starting pitcher to claim an interleague victory over visiting San Francisco.

Dubon, who spent parts of four seasons with the Giants before joining Houston in May 2022 via trade, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. His run-scoring single with two outs in the fifth inning knotted the score at 2-2. Dubon added an opposite-field double down the right field line in the seventh that scored Jake Meyers and ignited a five-run frame. Right-hander Luis Garcia departed after tossing eight pitches in the top of the inning, marking the second consecutive game that Houston lost a starting pitcher to injury.

The Giants suffered their fourth consecutive loss on the heels of a five-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.