MLB roundup: Jean Segura's walk-off hit lifts Marlins past Cubs

April 29 - Jean Segura bounced an RBI single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The Marlins are 8-0 this season in one-run games. They are also 14-0 when holding opponents to four runs or less. They are 0-13 otherwise.

Segura, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, grounded his single up the middle past sliding shortstop Dansby Swanson, who charged the ball. The hit was allowed by reliever Michael Rucker (1-1).

Nelson Velazquez homered for Chicago. Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, the National League's MVP while with the Dodgers in 2019, returned to the team on Friday after missing games due to paternity leave. He tripled and scored a run.

Twins 8, Royals 6

Jorge Polanco smacked a three-run home run and Minnesota held off a late comeback attempt by Kansas City to earn a victory in the second game of a four-game series in Minneapolis.

Polanco went deep as part of a four-run fourth, which also included Michael A. Taylor's RBI double. Jose Miranda added a solo home run an inning later for the Twins, who have won five of their last six.

Salvador Perez helped Kansas City storm back by hitting a solo home run in the sixth before lining a run-scoring single to left in the seventh to cut the Royals' deficit to two.

Blue Jays 3, Mariners 2

George Springer hit the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning and Toronto defeated visiting Seattle.

By taking the opener of the three-game series, the Blue Jays earned their fifth win in a row. The Mariners lost their third straight contest. Toronto's Alejandro Kirk has three hits, including a solo homer. Matt Chapman had an RBI double among his two hits, and Whit Merrifield also collected two hits.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah allowed two runs, six hits and four walks while striking out seven in five innings. Seattle starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs, six hits and two walks in five innings.

Rays 3, White Sox 2

Isaac Paredes slugged a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning among his three hits and Manuel Margot added three hits and an RBI to lift Tampa Bay to a win against host Chicago.

Tampa Bay won for the eighth time in 10 games while sending Chicago to its ninth straight defeat.

Paredes' blast provided the difference. After doubling twice earlier in the game, he greeted White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman with a homer to left. The Rays have gone deep in each of their 11 road games this season. Kevin Kelly retired Luis Robert on a flyout with two on to end the game and earn the save.

Rangers 5, Yankees 2

Robbie Grossman went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs as Texas continued its four-game home series with a win in Arlington, Texas, but the victory came under the pall of starting pitcher Jacob deGrom being pulled early for unspecified reasons.

deGrom pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just one hit before his exit. In his absence, Dane Dunning (2-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings and picked up the win. He rallied from giving up a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to sit all three Yankees in just six pitches in the seventh inning.

Texas scored all five of its runs off New York starter Clarke Schmidt (0-3). All five were earned. Schmidt struck out eight but allowed 10 hits in his five innings of work.

Braves 4, Mets 0 (5 innings)

Left-hander Max Fried recorded his third straight scoreless outing and Matt Olson hit a three-run homer to help Atlanta beat New York in a game that was shortened to five innings by rain.

Fried (2-0) allowed three hits and one walk with a season-high seven strikeouts. He has surrendered only one run in 20 innings and lowered his ERA to 0.45.

The Braves broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the fifth inning. Eddie Rosario singled and took third on Kevin Pillar's double. Michael Harris II hit a grounder to third and Rosario was thrown out at the plate. But Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the first pitch he saw from David Peterson into right field for an RBI single.

Brewers 2, Angels 1

Rowdy Tellez singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Milwaukee held on for a victory over visiting Los Angeles in the opener of their three-game series.

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau opened the eighth with singles off Aaron Loup (0-2). Contreras advanced to third when Brian Anderson reached on a fielder's choice, with pinch-runner Blake Perkins forced at second. Luke Voit was called out on strikes, but Tellez punched a single to right.

Tyler Anderson allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three for the Angels. Wade Miley gave up one run on seven hits over six innings, striking out two with no walks for Milwaukee.

Phillies 3, Astros 1

Aaron Nola delivered his best start of the season, Edmundo Sosa doubled twice and scored a pair of runs, and Kyle Schwarber homered as visiting Philadelphia beat Houston in a rematch of last year's World Series combatants.

Nola (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and recorded six strikeouts over a season-high eight innings. He tossed 107 pitches, 72 for strikes, and breezed on the strength of his five-pitch mix.

Jeremy Pena clubbed his fifth home run the opposite way to right field in the bottom of the first inning for the Astros, matching the Schwarber homer to right that gave the Phillies a short-lived 1-0 lead. Framber Valdez allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Guardians 5, Red Sox 2

Shane Bieber pitched seven strong innings to help Cleveland defeat Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

Bieber (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits while striking out four and issuing two walks. Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth to record his ninth save, and Mike Zunino and Will Brennan each hit a solo home run.

Jarren Duran collected three doubles for the Red Sox. Nick Pivetta (1-2) went five innings and surrendered four runs on five hits.

Reds 11, A's 7

Jake Fraley belted a two-run homer and Nick Senzel drove in three runs as visiting Cincinnati won its season-high fourth straight game, beating Oakland.

The Reds had a season-high 16 hits, and eight of the nine batters in the lineup had two hits. Luis Cessa (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits over five-plus innings.

Ryan Noda went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and four runs for the A's, who have lost four straight and 13 of their past 15. Drew Rucinski (0-1) gave up five runs (three earned) over 5 2/3 innings in his first major league appearance since 2018.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 1

Ketel Marte homered, Josh Rojas drove in three runs and Arizona beat Colorado in Denver.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) pitched six innings of one-run ball to help the Diamondbacks win for the third time in four games. Christian Walker added two hits and two RBIs.

Jurickson Profar had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost six straight at home. Kyle Freeland (2-3) allowed three runs in six-plus innings.

Dodgers 7, Cardinals 3

Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas hit home runs, Jason Heyward drove in two runs and Los Angeles returned home to earn a victory over St. Louis.

Max Muncy had an RBI double in his return from the paternity list, and right-hander Dustin May (3-1) rebounded from a rocky first inning as the Dodgers won after finishing a seven-game road trip with a pair of losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates this week. May gave up two runs on three hits over five innings.

Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar drove in runs for the Cardinals, and right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-3) gave up a season-high five runs (four earned) on 110 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in his return home.

--Field Level Media











