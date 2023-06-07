MLB roundup: Luis Arraez breaks .400 as Marlins beat Royals

[1/5] Jun 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) scores on a wild pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports















June 7 - Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .401, leading the host Miami Marlins to their fifth straight win, a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Arraez, who won an American League batting title last year for the Minnesota Twins, scored two runs and drove in one. He leads the majors in batting average. Miami also got a three-run double from Bryan De La Cruz and a solo home run from Jesus Sanchez.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (5-4) tossed seven innings and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. Royals starter Zack Greinke (1-6) gave up four hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Miami broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning. Kansas City got on the board with one run in the sixth as Nick Pratto hit a leadoff double, advanced on a Matt Duffy groundout and scored on a Luzardo wild pitch.

Brewers 4, Orioles 3 (10 innings)

Rookie Joey Wiemer delivered a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning to give Milwaukee a win over visiting Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.

Luis Urias drew a one-out walk in the 10th off Austin Voth (1-2). After Brice Turang struck out, Wiemer lined a 1-2 pitch to left to score Andruw Monasterio, who was placed on second to start the inning. Peter Strzelecki (3-4) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory as Milwaukee improved to 4-0 in extra-inning games.

Aaron Hicks, signed May 30 after being released by the Yankees, hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, and Ryan O'Hearn also homered.

Phillies 1, Tigers 0

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run to lead off the first, Taijuan Walker tossed seven shutout innings and host Philadelphia defeated Detroit.

Walker (5-3) allowed two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks to help the Phillies win their fourth straight game. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth inning for his ninth save in nine chances. It was the 403rd career save for Kimbrel.

Reliever Tyler Alexander opened the game for the Tigers and lasted three innings. Schwarber's homer was the only hit Alexander (1-1) allowed. He struck out three and walked none. The Tigers, who managed only three hits, have now dropped five in a row.

Rays 7, Twins 0

Luke Raley hit a two-run homer and also tripled and Zach Eflin picked up his eighth win of the season to lead Tampa Bay past Minnesota in the opener of a three-game series in St. Petersburg. Fla.

Eflin (8-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 7-0 at home. Jose Siri also homered and Randy Arozarena had two RBIs for Tampa Bay, which won its fourth straight game.

Carlos Correa and Michael A. Taylor each had a double for Minnesota, which finished with just four hits while losing its third straight game. Louie Varland (3-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks over six-plus innings. He struck out five.

White Sox 3, Yankees 2

Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and visiting Chicago won at New York to extend its winning streak to a season-high four games.

Seby Zavala homered in consecutive at-bats off Clarke Schmidt (2-6) as the White Sox also won for the fifth time in six games. Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended Chicago's no-hit bid with a two-out RBI double in the seventh against Joe Kelly.

Coming off two of his shortest starts of the season, Giolito (5-4) struck out seven and walked three while pitching under a hazy sky due to remnants of wildfires in Canada reaching the New York area.

Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 5

Pavin Smith homered, singled and drove in three runs and visiting Arizona rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

Josh Rojas, Gabriel Moreno and Emmanuel Rivera also had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who have won six of their last eight. Jose Ruiz (2-1) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Stone Garrett hit a grand slam against his former team and Lane Thomas added a solo homer and a single for Washington, which has lost three straight.

Nationals pitchers issued eight walks, hit two batters and committed a throwing error. Starter Jake Irvin allowed four runs in four innings. Erasmo Ramirez (2-3) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

Athletics 11, Pirates 2

Jace Peterson homered twice in a five-hit, five-RBI night, and Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker also went deep as visiting Oakland smacked Pittsburgh to snap a five-game losing skid.

A's starter James Kaprielian (1-6) went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits with one strikeout and five walks as his club avoided its 16th straight road loss, which would have been an Oakland-era franchise record. The Pirates had won six games in a row.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (7-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, with one strikeout and four walks. The Athletics grabbed the lead for good with a three-run sixth.

Blue Jays 5, Astros 1

Kevin Gausman struck out 13 in seven sharp innings, George Springer hit a two-run home run and Toronto defeated visiting Houston.

Gausman (5-2) allowed one run on four hits and no walks while matching his career-high strikeout total. Daulton Varsho and Bo Bichette added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who earned a fifth victory in six games.

Mauricio Dubon homered for Houston, which had won four of its previous five games. Astros starter Hunter Brown (5-3) gave up three runs, three hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings.

Red Sox 5, Guardians 4

James Paxton tossed seven strong innings and Boston rallied with four runs in the eighth inning to beat host Cleveland.

Paxton (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits. Kenley Jansen tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save. Masataka Yoshida had three hits and Enrique Hernandez drove in two runs for the Red Sox, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Will Brennan had three hits for the Guardians, while Josh Naylor had two hits and two runs. Enyel De Los Santos (2-1) gave up four runs without retiring a batter.

Reds 9, Dodgers 8

Rookie Matt McLain singled home the winning run to cap a three-run, ninth-inning rally and lead Cincinnati past visiting Los Angeles on the night of heralded rookie Elly De La Cruz's major league debut.

McLain's hit to the deep left-center-field gap with one out came against reliever Shelby Miller, who had just entered the game. The previous batter, Jake Fraley, was hit by a Caleb Ferguson pitch with the bases loaded to tie the score 8-8.

De La Cruz, a 21-year-old third baseman who batted cleanup, went 1-for-3 with a double and walked twice. Eduardo Salazar (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first major league win. Ferguson (3-1) walked three and allowed three runs while recording just one out in the ninth. Los Angeles' Freddie Freeman hit his fifth career grand slam in the fourth inning.

Braves 6, Mets 4

Orlando Arcia's go-ahead single capped a four-run sixth inning as host Atlanta beat New York in the opener of a three-game series.

Ozzie Albies homered for the Braves, who won their third straight, and Austin Riley and Arcia had two hits apiece.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit two-run homers against Bryce Elder in the third inning to give the Mets a 4-1 lead, but New York got just one hit the rest of the way as it lost its fourth straight to fall under .500 at 30-31.

Rangers 6, Cardinals 4

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 25 games with a two-run double, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia belted solo home runs and Texas defeated St. Louis in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia finished 4-for-4 and Ezequiel Duran added three hits for the Rangers, who earned their fifth consecutive win. Dane Dunning (5-1) gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings, and Will Smith posted his 11th save with a perfect ninth.

Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker homered for the Cardinals, who have lost five straight. Matthew Liberatore (1-2) yielded five runs (four earned) in four innings.

Giants 10, Rockies 4

Patrick Bailey, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada had three hits apiece, and San Francisco beat Colorado in Denver.

Wade scored three times and drove in two runs for San Francisco, which had eight doubles and nine extra-base hits in its ninth straight win over the Rockies. J.D. Davis tallied three RBIs.

Jurickson Profar had four hits and two RBIs and Ryan McMahon added two hits for Colorado.

Angels 7, Cubs 4

Home runs by Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward and four scoreless innings from the bullpen were pivotal as Los Angeles rallied from a four-run deficit on its way to a victory over Chicago in Anaheim, Calif.

A five-run fifth inning turned the game around for Los Angeles, with Mike Trout and Matt Thaiss each coming through with a two-run single in an inning that turned a 4-1 deficit into a 6-4 lead. Los Angeles' lead was in jeopardy in the seventh inning when the Cubs loaded the bases with one out. But Chris Devenski entered the game and needed one pitch to end the threat, getting Yan Gomes to line into a double play.

The Cubs scored four runs against Angels starter Tyler Anderson (3-1) in the second inning, getting four hits and a walk.

Mariners 4, Padres 1

Logan Gilbert surrendered one run on three hits in seven innings and Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez homered as visiting Seattle beat San Diego to snap a three-game losing streak.

Hernandez's solo homer off Brent Honeywell (2-3) with two outs in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie. Paul Sewald picked up his 12th save after pitching around a single and a walk in the ninth.

The Padres managed just four hits, three of them doubles. Joe Musgrove gave up a run on four hits in five innings.

--Field Level Media











