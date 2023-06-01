MLB roundup: Marlins rally to beat Josh Hader, Padres

[1/5] May 31, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) is given a gatorade bath after hitting a game winning RBI single against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports















June 1 - Jean Segura hit the tying single in the bottom of the ninth off the San Diego Padres' star closer Josh Hader and Nick Fortes followed with a walk-off hit down the right field line as the host Miami Marlins rallied for a 2-1 win on Wednesday night.

With the Marlins trailing 1-0 entering the ninth, Yuli Gurriel worked a walk against Hader (0-1), who has 13 saves this season. Gurriel advanced on Joey Wendle's sacrifice bunt and scored when Segura smoked a 97-mph sinker past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Segura took second on the throw home, stole third base and scored easily on Fortes' single.

San Diego's Blake Snell pitched six scoreless innings for his best performance of the year, but he got a no-decision. Catcher Gary Sanchez slugged his first homer of the season -- one of just two San Diego hits.

Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett took a no-decision, striking out seven. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed two hits, one walk and one run. He hasn't won a game since April 22.

Mariners 1, Yankees 0 (10 innings)

Cal Raleigh lined a single to right field to score Jose Caballero from second in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Seattle beat New York to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Raleigh's leadoff hit off Ron Marinaccio (2-2) came after Mariners reliever Justin Topa (1-2) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th.

Seattle starter George Kirby, a native of Rye, N.Y., who was facing the Yankees for the first time, pitched eight scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. New York's Clarke Schmidt allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Angels 12, White Sox 5

Shohei Ohtani blasted a pair of two-run home runs and Mike Trout and Taylor Ward hit one each to lift Los Angeles over host Chicago.

Chad Wallach's solo shot in the ninth punctuated the team's five-homer afternoon. Angels starter Jaime Barria (2-2) scattered one run and four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Andrew Vaughn and Yasmani Grandal both had a pair of hits for the White Sox, who added a run on Clint Frazier's pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. Jake Burger hit a solo home run in the ninth. Hanser Alberto closed the scoring with a two-run double.

Tigers 3, Rangers 2

Jake Marisnick, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox one day earlier, had two hits and an RBI in his Detroit debut in a win that salvaged the finale of a three-game series with visiting Texas.

The Tigers were playing their first game after learning that center fielder Riley Greene, their leading hitter, will be out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left fibula. Will Vest (2-0) was credited with the win, pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Alex Lange collected his 10th save while striking out two in the ninth.

Nathaniel Lowe had two hits and an RBI for the Rangers. Starter Dane Dunning (4-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Rays 4, Cubs 3

Brandon Lowe clubbed a tying two-run homer in the seventh inning, then Jose Siri put Tampa Bay ahead with his own two-run shot in the eighth, and the Rays avoided a sweep in the three-game series with a win over host Chicago.

Tampa Bay, which totaled one run in losing the first two games, trailed 2-0 when Lowe, with a man on, took Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) into the center-field batter's eye. Then with the Rays down 3-2, and after Taylor Walls drew a walk, Siri tagged Leiter on a drive that nearly landed in the same spot for the visitors' first lead of the series.

Chicago starter Justin Steele, one of the majors' biggest surprises this season (6-2, 2.77 ERA entering the game), officially exited with left forearm tightness after tossing three perfect innings with one strikeout.

Nationals 10, Dodgers 6

Luis Garcia hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz went deep twice, and visiting Washington used five homers to earn a victory over Los Angeles to avoid a three-game series sweep.

CJ Abrams and Jeimer Candelario also hit home runs for the Nationals, while Joey Meneses had three hits. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for Washington.

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Will Smith also went deep, but the Dodgers lost for just the second time in 15 home games. Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings, including three home runs.

Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2

Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run and added a single as visiting Milwaukee defeated Toronto.

Owen Miller added a two-run double in a two-hit game for the Brewers, who evened the three-game series at one win apiece with the rubber match set for Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee right-hander Julio Teheran (1-1) allowed one unearned run and four hits without any walks or strikeouts in six innings.

Matt Chapman had two doubles for Toronto. Right-hander Alek Manoah (1-6) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks while striking out two in four innings.

Reds 5, Red Sox 4

Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to help visiting Cincinnati stretch its winning streak to five games by beating Boston.

Steer's home run, his eighth of the season, came against losing pitcher Josh Winckowski (2-1) and broke a 3-3 tie. Kevin Newman, who singled earlier in the inning, also scored on the home run. Newman, Matt McLain and Nick Senzel each had two hits for the Reds.

Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida collected two hits for Boston. Yoshida and Enmanuel Valdez each hit a solo home run for the Red Sox, who have lost three in a row.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 0

Tommy Henry tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, Christian Walker homered and Arizona beat Colorado in Phoenix.

Pavin Smith, Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy had two hits apiece for Arizona, which has won four straight.

Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Alan Trejo had the only three hits for Colorado, which has lost three straight to begin its seven-game road trip.

Guardians 12, Orioles 8

Josh Naylor had four hits and drove in six runs to power Cleveland to a victory over host Baltimore in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Naylor went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a two-run homer and three runs, while Andres Gimenez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Adley Rutschman went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run, while Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles.

Trailing 7-6 entering the fifth inning, the Guardians loaded the bases before Naylor cleared them with a double to center, then trotted home on Arias' two-run homer to center for an 11-7 lead. Xzavion Curry (2-0) allowed one run on one hit in his lone inning to pick up the win.

Braves 4, Athletics 2

Ronald Acuna Jr. broke out of a mini-slump with two hits and an RBI to help visiting Atlanta beat Oakland and salvage a game in their three-game series.

Acuna was hitless in the first two games, when the Braves combined for only three runs and 10 hits. Atlanta had seven hits in the series finale, with Orlando Arcia getting three and scoring twice.

Atlanta starter Jared Shuster (2-2) worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits, four walks and one strikeout. Oakland starter James Kaprielian (0-6) pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits, with one walk, four strikeouts and one hit batsman.

Pirates 9, Giants 4

Andrew McCutchen and Connor Joe collected three hits apiece, Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs and Ji Hwan Bae scored three times as Pittsburgh gradually pulled away from host San Francisco.

The Pirates took the rubber match of the three-game set as Mitch Keller (7-1) labored through six innings, allowing a season-high 10 hits. He walked one and struck out eight, his seventh consecutive start with eight or more strikeouts.

The Giants got single runs in the second and third innings on RBI hits by Patrick Bailey and Wilmer Flores, but in between, Pittsburgh erupted for four against San Francisco starter Alex Wood (1-1). McCutchen doubled in a run, Rodolfo Castro singled home a second and Ke'Bryan Hayes used his fourth triple of the season to plate two more, helping the Pirates take a lead they would never relinquish.

Mets 4, Phillies 1

Carlos Carrasco tossed six solid innings and Mark Canha accounted for all four RBIs as New York beat visiting Philadelphia.

Carrasco (2-2), making his third start since missing just over a month with right elbow inflammation, allowed one run on six hits -- including Edmundo Sosa's homer leading off the third -- and one walk while striking out four.

Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, Kody Clemens and Bryce Harper each had two hits for the Phillies. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (4-4) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

Twins 8, Astros 2

Rookie right-hander Louie Varland threw seven shutout innings and Donovan Solano drove in four runs as Minnesota won the rubber match of its three-game series with host Houston.

Varland (3-1) dominated throughout, allowing four hits and one walk while notching five strikeouts. Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBIs, and Willi Castro finished with two hits and three runs for the Twins, who lost their previous four series.

Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown (5-2) surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Jake Meyers and Yainer Diaz belted back-to-back homers off Twins reliever Jorge Lopez in the eighth.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.