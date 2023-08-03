MLB roundup: Marlins rally repeatedly, beat Phils in 12

[1/5] Aug 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell (9) is given gatorade bath after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

August 3 - Jesus Sanchez hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning as the Miami Marlins rallied multiple times to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins trailed 5-0 in the sixth but came back to tie the game in the ninth. They also fell behind in the 10th and 11th innings before winning on Sanchez's bloop hit. The teams scored a combined seven runs in extra innings.

Alec Bohm went 4-for-6 with three RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the 11th, for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh slugged a two-run homer in the top of the 10th.

Miami's Jorge Soler tied the score 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer.

Cubs 16, Reds 6

Dansby Swanson homered for the fourth time in three days, newcomer Jeimer Candelario recorded his second straight four-hit game and host Chicago routed Cincinnati for the second night in a row.

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, Ian Happ clubbed two late solo homers and Seiya Suzuki also went deep for the Cubs, who overcame deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 to win for the 12th time in 15 games and set a team record with 36 runs in a two-game span. They won 20-9 on Tuesday.

Chicago's starter, Drew Smyly, went 4 2/3 inning and gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers. Winning pitcher Michael Fulmer (2-5) and three more Cubs relievers held Cincinnati to one run from there. Cincinnati reliever Buck Farmer (3-5) took the loss.

Braves 12, Angels 5

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley homered and Matt Olson added his National League-leading 37th blast to pace host Atlanta over Los Angeles in the deciding game of a three-game series.

The three home runs, which gave Atlanta six for the series, increased their major-league-best total to 206.

Acuna was 0-for-6 in the series before he went deep against Lucas Giolito with one out and two on in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Acuna finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs. Riley and Olson hit back-to-back homers to highlight a six-run fourth inning. It was the sixth time the two have hit consecutive homers this season.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2

J.D. Davis lined a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning and host San Francisco rode the big arm of Logan Webb to a victory over Arizona.

The Giants won for the fourth time in five games, while the Diamondbacks lost for the third time in four games.

Webb (9-9) went seven innings and allowed only a pair of first-inning runs. Camilo Doval tossed a perfect ninth to pick up his 32nd save. Diamondbacks reliever Tyler Gilbert (0-2) took the loss after yielding two runs in his lone inning.

Dodgers 10, A's 1

Amed Rosario hit his first home run as a member of the Dodgers and Miguel Rojas went deep for the first time in more than a year as Los Angeles powered to a victory over visiting Oakland.

Mookie Betts and Jason Heyward each added a home run while Freddie Freeman had three hits for the Dodgers, who will try to sweep the three-game series on Thursday. Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin (6-4) gave up one run on five hits over five innings.

Shea Langeliers hit a home run for the A's, who fell to 2-5 on a three-city, eight-game road trip that concludes Thursday.

Nationals 3, Brewers 2

Aided by two errors, host Washington scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn a win over Milwaukee.

Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams (5-3) inherited a 2-1 lead to start the final inning but never recorded an out. With the bases loaded, Alex Call hit a grounder to third, but the Brewers' Andruw Monasterio threw wildly to the plate seeking a forceout, and two runs scored.

The Brewers had the late lead thanks to an opposite-field RBI double down the left field line in the sixth inning by Christian Yelich.

Astros 3, Guardians 2

Chas McCormick clubbed a pair of homers and drove in three runs as host Houston edged Cleveland to complete a three-game sweep.

McCormick hit a two-run blast in the second and later broke a 2-2 tie with a solo shot in the sixth. Yainer Diaz went 2-for-4 for the Astros, who have won four of their last five games. Reliever Phil Maton (3-3) threw one scoreless inning for the win.

Oscar Gonzalez had three hits for the Guardians. Reliever Nick Sandlin (5-4) took the loss.

Cardinals 7, Twins 3

Alec Burleson hit a three-run homer and Lars Nootbaar added a two-run shot as host St. Louis beat Minnesota, the Cardinals' fourth win in 12 games.

Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Walker added solo homers for the Cardinals, while Dakota Hudson (2-0) made a successful return to the rotation, allowing three runs on two hits over seven innings while replacing Jack Flaherty, who was traded this week.

Matt Wallner hit a three-run homer for the Twins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Joe Ryan (9-8) allowed seven runs on nine hits, including four homers, in four innings. Ryan has served up eight homers in his past three games.

Mariners 6, Red Sox 3

Julio Rodriguez's broken-bat single brought home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and capped the rally with a steal of home as Seattle defeated visiting Boston.

The Mariners' Cal Raleigh homered for the fifth time in six games against Boston this season. Seattle took two of three games between the American League wild-card contenders.

Matt Brash (7-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory, and Andres Munoz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save. Boston reliever John Schreiber (1-1) took the loss.

Padres 11, Rockies 1

Gary Sanchez homered twice and finished with three hits, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim also went deep and finished with two hits apiece as San Diego beat Colorado in Denver.

Fernando Tatis Jr. added a three-run homer, and Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres, who have won five of their past six games.

San Diego's scheduled starter, Joe Musgrove, was a late scratch due to soreness in his pitching shoulder. Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three shutout innings before giving way to Ray Kerr (1-1), who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day.

Tigers 6, Pirates 3

Zack Short drove in three runs with a double and a single as Detroit held on to win at Pittsburgh for a split of a two-game series.

Riley Greene and Jake Rogers hit solo home runs and Javier Baez had an RBI single for the Tigers, who had lost six of their previous seven games.

Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. The outing came one day after Rodriguez declined a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1

Toronto scored three runs in the sixth inning without a hit and defeated visiting Baltimore.

The Blue Jays took the lead on three walks, two hit batters and an error, all with two outs. The victory was only the second in nine games for Toronto against the Orioles this season.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) allowed one run on six hits in six innings. Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) gave up three runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Yankees 7, Rays 2

Giancarlo Stanton hit a tiebreaking three-run homer to cap a five-run third inning and tied a season best with four RBIs as New York beat visiting Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a game-tying, two-run homer off Shane McClanahan (11-2) to start New York's big inning. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (10-2) settled down after a shaky beginning and allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings.

McClanahan allowed five runs and five hits in four innings as the Rays had their three-game winning streak end.

Rangers 11, White Sox 1

Corey Seager and Josh Jung each homered and drove in three runs, leading Texas to a win over Chicago in Arlington, Texas.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer and scored three runs for the Rangers. Texas starter Dane Dunning (9-4) tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run and striking out a season-high 11.

Dylan Cease (4-5) was knocked out after 1 2/3 innings, having matched a season worst by allowing seven runs. Seby Zavala hit a solo home run for the White Sox.

Royals 4, Mets 0

Cole Ragans tossed six scoreless innings in the longest start of his major league career as host Kansas City ran its winning to five games by blanking New York.

Michael Massey laced a two-run double in the first for the Royals, who have won five straight -- their longest streak since winning six in a row from July 20-26, 2021. The Mets were shut out for the 10th time this season.

Ragans (3-3), who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to the game, gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out a career-high eight. He was acquired on June 30 as part of the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Rangers.

