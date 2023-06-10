MLB roundup: Pirates win slugfest, extend Mets' skid

[1/5] Jun 9, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Will Brennan (17) hits a game-winning double in the 14th inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports















June 10 - Every starter for the Pirates had a hit. Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski homered, Austin Hedges added a two-run double and Josh Palacios had two RBI singles. Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (6-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Francisco Lindor homered, Luis Guillorme added an RBI double and Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez had RBI singles for the Mets, who have lost a season-worst seven straight.

New York starter Tylor Megill (5-4) gave up nine runs, seven earned, and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14 innings)

Will Brennan hit a walk-off double in the 14th inning after Tyler Freeman doubled in the tying run, and host Cleveland handed Houston its fourth straight loss.

Houston moved ahead on Kyle Tucker's RBI single off Xzavion Curry (3-0) in the top of the 14th inning. In the bottom half, Freeman hit a leadoff double off Seth Martinez (1-2) to score automatic runner Josh Naylor, and Brennan's one-out double gave the Guardians their third straight win.

Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer and Jeremy Pena had four hits for the Astros, who went 6-for-28 with runners in scoring position, leaving 14 men on base.

Rays 8, Rangers 3

Isaac Paredes hit two homers and drove in a career-high six runs and Tyler Glasnow pitched six strong innings to lead Tampa Bay past Texas in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Paredes finished 3-for-4 with an RBI double in the first, a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the sixth to lead the Rays to their seventh straight win.

The Rays' offensive outburst was more than enough for Glasnow (1-0), who allowed only a run on one hit to go along with six strikeouts and three walks.

Twins 3, Blue Jays 2 (10 innings)

Michael A. Taylor hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to go with his two-run homer in the fifth and visiting Minnesota defeated Toronto.

Royce Lewis added a career-best four hits for the Twins, who ended their five-game losing streak. The Blue Jays had their three-game win streak stopped, although they have still won seven of their last nine.

Minnesota right-hander Sonny Gray allowed one run, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi also lasted five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with one walk while striking out four.

Phillies 5, Dodgers 4

Kyle Schwarber hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning as host Philadelphia extended its winning streak to a season-best six games by beating Los Angeles.

Schwarber reached base four times, adding a triple and two walks, and finished off the victory with his 17th homer of the season by going deep against Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson (3-2).

Trea Turner had two hits with an RBI against his former team as Philadelphia followed a walk-off win Thursday against Detroit with another in Friday's series opener. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs for the Dodgers while Los Angeles lost for the fifth time in its last six games -- three by walk-off hits.

Braves 3, Nationals 2

Orlando Arcia provided the dramatics for the second straight night, this time driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to complete a two-run rally and give Atlanta a victory over visiting Washington.

The victory extended Atlanta's winning streak to six games, the last four by coming from behind. Arcia, who hit the game-tying solo homer on Thursday in the ninth inning of a 13-10, 10-inning win over the New York Mets, singled off the glove of shortstop CJ Abrams to score Eddie Rosario with the go-ahead run.

Washington has lost five in a row. Nationals starter Josiah Gray pitched five innings and allowed one run on two hits, four walks and six strikeouts -- lowering his road ERA to 2.36.

Cardinals 7, Reds 4

Jordan Montgomery threw six scoreless innings to earn his first victory since April 8 as St. Louis defeated visiting Cincinnati.

Montgomery (3-7) struck out six and allowed just three hits and one walk. Giovanny Gallegos got the final four outs to earn his eighth save. Nolan Arenado, Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman hit two-run homers as the Cardinals won their second straight.

Reds starter Ben Lively (3-4) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. Stuart Fairchild had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati.

White Sox 2, Marlins 1

Luis Robert Jr. delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning for Chicago, which continued surging with a win over visiting Miami for its best-in-the-majors sixth walk-off win this season.

The White Sox earned their sixth win in seven games, while the Marlins saw their six-game winning streak, a season-high, come to an end.

Liam Hendriks (2-0), making his fifth appearance since returning from cancer treatment, recorded the win by tossing a perfect top of the ninth. Yasmani Grandal homered in the second inning and finished with three hits for the White Sox. Joey Wendle hit a homer for the Marlins, who were limited to four hits.

Diamondbacks 11, Tigers 6

Corbin Carroll homered twice, including a grand slam, and Arizona overpowered slumping Detroit.

Carroll's grand slam capped a seven-run seventh. Emmanuel Rivera had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in another, while Geraldo Perdomo supplied two hits and drove in two runs. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (8-3) gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Jake Rogers homered twice for the Tigers, who have lost seven straight. Zack Short added two RBIs and Javier Baez chipped in a solo shot. Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen (2-3) was charged with six runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 3, Yankees 2

Rafael Devers hit another home run off Gerrit Cole, Kenley Jansen worked out of a jam in the ninth inning and visiting Boston hung on for a victory over New York in the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals.

Triston Casas had two hits and an RBI and Enrique Hernandez homered as the Red Sox ended a six-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium and won for the sixth time in their past 18 games overall.

Josh Donaldson homered for the Yankees, who lost for the third time in four games and dropped to 1-19 when scoring two runs or fewer this season. Cole (7-1) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for his first loss since his final regular-season start of last season. Cole struck out six and walked one.

Orioles 3, Royals 2

Austin Hays homered and doubled and starting pitcher Tyler Wells worked into the seventh inning as host Baltimore edged Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series.

Gunnar Henderson rapped three singles and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since May 24-25. Wells (5-2) gave up two runs on five hits 6 2/3 innings. Felix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his 17th save.

Starter Daniel Lynch (0-2) allowed Hays' homer on his first pitch of the game. In six innings, he gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out four. The Royals have lost four games in a row and seven of their last eight.

Athletics 5, Brewers 2

Ramon Laureano rapped a two-run triple for one of his two hits to lead Oakland to a series-opening win at Milwaukee, giving the major-league-worst Athletics a third consecutive win for the first time this season.

Oakland reliever Luis Medina (1-5) pitched five innings for the win, surrendering two runs on three hits. Trevor May struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (2-2) allowed five runs on six hits in four-plus innings. Owen Miller had two hits and a stolen base for Milwaukee.

Padres 9, Rockies 6

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado homered and had two hits each, Brandon Dixon, Trent Grisham and Gary Sanchez also went deep, and San Diego beat Colorado in Denver.

Jake Cronenworth had three hits and Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts had two hits apiece for San Diego, which has won two games in a row for the first time since May 25-26. Padres starter Yu Darvish (5-4) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 14th save.

Mike Moustakas homered among his two hits and Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon also had two hits each for Colorado. The Rockies have lost five straight.

Angels 5, Mariners 4

Shohei Ohtani gave up three runs in five innings on the mound and finished a triple shy of the cycle at the plate, and a two-run homer by Mickey Moniak propelled Los Angeles to a victory over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.

Los Angeles posted its fifth consecutive win, while Seattle lost for the fifth time in six games. Ohtani matched a season high with five walks while allowing three hits and striking out six. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and his pitching duties ended with the score 3-3.

Moniak broke the tie while facing Mariners starter Luis Castillo (4-4) with one on and two outs in the sixth. The Angels right fielder smashed a 97 mph fastball over the fence in right-center for his fifth homer of the year and a 5-3 lead.

Cubs 3, Giants 2

Pinch hitter Nico Hoerner delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run seventh inning and Chicago opened a three-game road series with a victory over San Francisco.

Marcus Stroman (7-4) won his fifth straight start as the Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak. Stroman gave up two runs on six hits and four walks, and he struck out five. Seiya Suzuki had three hits and Tucker Barnhart drove in Chicago's other run.

Joc Pederson had four hits and an RBI, and Thairo Estrada doubled in a run. Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) took the loss, charged with two runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out two. The Giants saw their three-game winning streak end.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.