MLB roundup: Red Sox thrash Yankees 15-5

June 17 - Justin Turner tied a career high with six RBIs and Masataka Yoshida posted his first career four-hit game as the host Boston Red Sox rolled past the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night.

Turner went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a grand slam as Boston compiled a season-high 17 hits.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck exited after taking a comebacker off his face in the fifth inning. He walked off under his own power, with blood on his right cheek, and went to a hospital for stitches and tests. Joe Jacques (1-0) earned his first major league win despite allowing three runs (one earned) in two innings.

Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 and Anthony Rizzo had three RBIs for New York. Domingo German (4-4) was charged with seven hits and seven runs over two-plus innings.

Giants 7, Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Brandon Crawford delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning, Wilmer Flores hit a two-run home run and San Francisco rallied for a victory at Los Angeles despite not collecting a hit through the first six innings.

Austin Slater also drove in a run in the 11th as the Giants extended their winning streak to five games by rallying from a 4-0, seventh-inning deficit. Taylor Rogers (3-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win, and Jakob Junis notched his first career save.

Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan went six hitless innings in his major league debut, walking two and striking out three. Alex Vesia (0-4) took the loss.

Reds 2, Astros 1

Rookie Andrew Abbott continued an unblemished start to his career while Tyler Stephenson homered in a two-run seventh inning as visiting Cincinnati edged host Houston.

Abbott (3-0) twirled six shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks as the Reds won their sixth straight game. The left-hander produced his third scoreless outing in as many starts and is the first major league pitcher in at least 130 years to do so -- extending his scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings.

Astros rookie right-hander J.P. France (2-2) matched Abbott for six innings but did not survive the seventh. He lost his scoreless start when Stephenson drilled his fifth homer of the season to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Cubs 10, Orioles 3

Miguel Amaya, Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel each clubbed solo homers in the third inning and Chicago scored six times in the sixth, winning its fourth straight game by defeating visiting Baltimore.

Morel had three RBIs and posted his second straight three-hit game, while Nico Hoerner added two hits with two RBIs and ex-Oriole Trey Mancini recorded two hits and two runs for the Cubs. Kyle Hendricks (2-2) yielded two runs on five hits in five solid innings.

Austin Hays had two hits with two RBIs and Ryan O'Hearn totaled three hits for the Orioles, who had totaled 42 runs while winning six of the previous seven.

Rays 6, Padres 2

Shane McClanahan earned his major-league-leading 11th win and Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four runs as visiting Tampa Bay beat San Diego.

McClanahan (11-1) didn't allow a run until the last hitter he faced, Nelson Cruz, hit a solo homer with two outs in seventh inning, cutting San Diego's lead to 6-1. The left-hander gave up three hits and three walks while striking out five to lower his ERA to a majors-best 2.12.

Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena each went deep as the Rays scored six runs in five innings against Yu Darvish (5-5). The San Diego starter yielded eight hits and a walk while striking out five.

Blue Jays 2, Rangers 1

Danny Jansen kept his power stroke surging, Kevin Gausman surrendered just one run in six innings and Toronto went on to win in Arlington, Texas.

Jansen, who had two solo home runs in the Blue Jays' loss at Baltimore on Thursday, belted the two-run shot to give Toronto the lead in the fifth inning. Gausman's only blemish was a solo shot by Leody Taveras to start the third inning. Outside of that, Gausman (6-3) had a stretch of retiring nine straight batters.

Martin Perez (6-3) surrendered two runs on three hits over six innings and took his first home loss of the season. The Rangers have lost seven of their last nine games. The Blue Jays have won three of their last five.

Marlins 6, Nationals 5

Luis Arraez had five hits, including a two-run homer, and Miami defeated host Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

Arraez scored twice and raised his major-league-leading average to .390. Andrew Nardi (4-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, and A.J. Puk worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Lane Thomas homered and doubled for the Nationals, and Jeimer Candelario had three doubles. Carl Edwards Jr. (1-3) gave up the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, after the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, Sandy Alcantara, allowed five runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Mets 6, Cardinals 1

Tylor Megill and two relievers combined on a five-hitter for host New York, which beat struggling St. Louis in the opener of a three-game series.

Brett Baty and Tommy Pham had two RBIs apiece for the Mets, who have won consecutive games for the first time since May 30-June 1. Daniel Vogelbach snapped a slump with a homer as New York improved to 4-9 this month.

Willson Contreras homered in the fifth for the reeling Cardinals, who are 2-11 in June. Miles Mikolas (4-4) allowed all six runs on eight hits over six innings.

Braves 8, Rockies 1

Travis d'Arnaud hit a pair of two-run homers to back the strong pitching of rookie Jared Shuster and help Atlanta beat visiting Colorado.

The Braves have won the first two games of the four-game series, extended their winning streak to four games and have won 11 of their past 13. The Rockies have dropped three straight games and nine of 12.

d'Arnaud hit a two-run shot in the first for the 100th home run of his career. He followed it with a two-run homer in the third for his seventh career multi-homer game. Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Joey Wiemer homered and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as host Milwaukee snapped a six-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series.

Julio Teheran (2-2) allowed two runs on one hit over six innings for Milwaukee. The Pirates loaded the bases in the ninth before Devin Williams struck out Jason Delay for his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Carlos Santana hit a solo homer and Ke'Bryan Hayes had two RBIs for Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight and was held to four hits. Pirates starter Rich Hill (6-6) gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings.

Angels 3, Royals 0

Patrick Sandoval scattered four singles over seven shutout innings as Los Angeles beat Kansas City, extending the Royals' losing streak to 10 games.

Sandoval (4-6) walked four and struck out six for the Angels, who have won 10 of their past 12 games.

Brandon Drury doubled and drove in two runs for Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani doubled and walked twice while pushing his hitting streak to a season-best 13 games. Sam Bachman pitched two innings for his first career save.

Royals starter Brady Singer (4-6) lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on eight hits.

Phillies 6, Athletics 1

Kyle Schwarber hit the first pitch of the game for a home run, Taijuan Walker allowed one run in a season-best eight innings and Philadelphia opened a three-game interleague series with a victory over host Oakland.

J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm also homered for the Phillies, who have won four in a row. The visitors wasted no time taking command in this one, with Schwarber connecting off JP Sears (1-4) for his 19th home run of the season.

Walker (7-3) pitched with a lead for his entire outing. He allowed Oakland's lone run in the third and yielded seven hits while striking out eight without issuing a walk. Bryce Harper had two hits and two runs for the Phillies, who have won 11 of their past 13.

Tigers 7, Twins 1

Javier Baez hit a three-run home run to help Detroit cruise past Minnesota in the second game of a four-game series in Minneapolis.

Matt Vierling hit two solo homers and also singled for the Tigers, who won the series opener 8-4 on Thursday. Mason Englert (2-2) picked up the win after following opener Will Vest to the mound for Detroit.

Alex Kirilloff homered while Donovan Solano and Edouard Julien had two hits apiece for Minnesota. Twins starter Joe Ryan (7-4) allowed six runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 1

Zac Gallen gave up one run in seven innings and improved to 7-0 at home this season as Arizona beat Cleveland in Phoenix.

Gallen has a 1.00 ERA in 54 innings at home this year. He limited the Guardians to six hits while striking out seven with no walks. Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker each had two hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Jose Ramirez homered for the Guardians' lone run. Scheduled starter Triston McKenzie was scratched due to a sore elbow, and his replacement, Touki Toussaint (0-1), allowed two runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Mariners 3, White Sox 2

Teoscar Hernandez hit a run-scoring double and a solo homer as Seattle rallied to defeat visiting Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Ty France added an RBI single for the Mariners, who won for the third time in their past four games. Reliever Matt Brash (4-3) earned the victory, and Paul Sewald pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.

Gavin Sheets and Andrew Benintendi homered for the White Sox, who have lost five of six. Reliever Tanner Banks (0-1) served up Hernandez's tiebreaking homer in the seventh.

