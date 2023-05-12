MLB roundup: Royals edge White Sox on walk-off bunt

[1/3] May 11, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin (34) celebrates with his teammates after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning against the Chicago... Read more















May 12 - Freddy Fermin and the host Kansas City Royals squeezed by the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

With runners at the corners and one out in the ninth inning, Fermin executed a perfect safety squeeze bunt, scoring Nick Pratto for the Royals' first walk-off win since Sept. 7, 2022 -- 2-1 over the Cleveland Guardians.

Scott Barlow (1-2) earned the win, pitching a hitless top of the ninth. Kansas City starter Brady Singer threw six innings, allowing a run on five hits, striking out four and walking two.

White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger allowed three runs on three hits, walking two and striking out two in six innings.

Rays 8, Yankees 2

Drew Rasmussen struck out Aaron Judge three times and pitched seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball as visiting Tampa Bay routed New York in the opener of a four-game series.

Josh Lowe hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-high five runs for the Rays, who beat the Yankees for the third time in four meetings this season. Taylor Walls added an RBI double in the seventh and Isaac Paredes contributed a run-scoring double in the eighth as the Rays became the first team to reach 30 wins, doing so in their 39th game.

Rasmussen (4-2), who allowed two singles to former Tampa Bay outfielder Jake Bauers, has thrown 21 scoreless innings in four career appearances against the Yankees. He struck out seven, walked none and got nine outs on groundouts while throwing 57 of 76 pitches for strikes.

Reds 5, Mets 0

Four pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout and Spencer Steer added a solo home run as Cincinnati cruised to a win over visiting New York in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Right-hander Ben Lively (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, earned his first major league win since Sept. 29, 2017. He scattered four hits over three innings of relief.

The Reds jumped on Mets starter Kodai Senga (4-2) for four runs with two outs in the first inning. The Reds made it 5-0 in the fifth inning on Steer's fifth homer of the season, a high fly to the seats in left field. New York has dropped 13 of its last 17 games.

Twins 5, Padres 3

Carlos Correa capped a seventh-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as Minnesota defeated San Diego in the rubber match of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

After Max Kepler grounded into a forceout to bring home a run and tie things at 3-3, Correa pulled a ball down the third base line to give the Twins their first lead. San Diego loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Brock Stewart struck out Trent Grisham to escape the jam. Jorge Lopez worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Joey Gallo went 2-for-3 for Minnesota, which improved to 2-1 on its six-game homestand. Minnesota's comeback spoiled a stellar outing from Padres starter Yu Darvish, who allowed two runs on four hits through six innings. He walked one and fanned seven. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Rougned Odor hit solo shots for San Diego.

--Field Level Media











