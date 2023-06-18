MLB roundup: Royals erase 6-run deficit, stun Angels

[1/8] Jun 17, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Samad Taylor (0) is lifted in the air by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after Taylor hit the game-winning single in his major league debut against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA... Read more















June 18 - Samad Taylor's first major league hit lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 10-9 walk-off, come-from-behind win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon.

Making his major league debut, Taylor delivered a one-out single to deep center field as the Royals scored twice in the ninth, overcoming a six-run deficit. Bobby Witt Jr. led Kansas City's comeback with two-run hits in both the seventh and eighth innings as the Royals plated three in each frame to tie the game.

Brandon Drury homered twice and Shohei Ohtani clubbed his major-league-leading 23rd homer of the season as the Angels built an 8-2 lead in the seventh.

Aroldis Chapman (2-2) earned the win, striking out three in the ninth as the Royals snapped a 10-game losing streak.

White Sox 4, Mariners 3 (11 innings)

Zach Remillard drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in his major league debut as Chicago rallied to defeat host Seattle.

In the top of the 11th, Elvis Andrus reached on a fielder's choice as Seattle first baseman Ty France snared Andrus' grounder and threw to third to nab automatic runner Jake Burger. With two outs, Andrew Benintendi singled to right, sending Andrus to third, and the 29-year-old Remillard lined a run-scoring single to right center off Tayler Saucedo (2-1) to give Chicago its first lead of the day.

The White Sox tied it in the ninth off Mariners closer Paul Sewald. Andrus lined a leadoff single to left field and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Benintendi. Remillard then grounded a run-scoring single to left to make it 3-3. J.P. Crawford homered for the Mariners.

Padres 2, Rays 0

Blake Snell threw six masterful innings against his former team and San Diego scored two runs in the fifth inning on three bunts, a sacrifice fly and a single as it defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Snell (3-6) allowed two hits and three walks while equaling his season high with 12 strikeouts. Josh Hader picked up his 17th save as four Padres pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout.

Padres pitchers recorded 17 strikeouts. Every hitter in the Tampa Bay lineup struck out at least once, and the Rays didn't hit a ball out of the infield after the third.

Giants 15, Dodgers 0

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run and J.D. Davis added a pinch-hit grand slam as visiting San Francisco rolled to a shutout over Los Angeles to extend its winning streak to a season-best six games.

Brandon Crawford had four hits and left-hander Alex Wood (2-1) went five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list as the Giants moved one win away from a three-game sweep of their longtime National League West rivals. It was the Giants' largest margin of victory over the Dodgers since a 19-3 win in 2013.

Los Angeles rookie right-hander Bobby Miller had the toughest outing of his brief major league career, giving up seven runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Miller (3-1) had allowed just two runs over the first four starts of his career, leaving the Dodgers in danger of being swept in a three-game series for the first time this season.

Twins 2, Tigers 0

Six Minnesota pitchers combined to blank Detroit on three hits in the third game of a four-game series in Minneapolis.

Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Jeffers drove in runs for the Twins, who dropped the first two games of the series. Reliever Brent Headrick (1-0) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Detroit starter Joey Wentz (1-7) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out a career-high nine batters and walked one. Both teams combined for just six hits in the game and neither had a baserunner until Tigers third baseman Zack Short walked with two outs in the fifth.

Cubs 3, Orioles 2

Justin Steele returned from injury to allow two runs through five solid innings and Nico Hoerner delivered a two-run double as Chicago won its season-high fifth straight game by beating visiting Baltimore.

Mike Tauchman's tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth held up for the Cubs.

Steele (7-2) yielded only Adley Rutschman's 10th homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, plus four other hits and a walk. He struck out four on 74 pitches.

Rangers 4, Blue Jays 2

Josh Jung hit a two-run home run, right-hander Dane Dunning pitched six effective innings and Texas defeated Toronto in Arlington, Texas.

Jonah Heim and Corey Seager added solo home runs for the Rangers. Dunning (6-1) allowed two runs, six hits and one walk while striking out three.

Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards (0-1) allowed three runs, three hits (two home runs) and one walk in three-plus innings as the opener on a bullpen day. Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for Toronto.

Marlins 5, Nationals 2

Visiting Miami took advantage of Washington's ineffective bullpen for a win to remain perfect in five games against its National League East rival this season.

The Marlins extended their winning streak to three games by scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Joey Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double and Bryan De La Cruz drove in two runs for Miami.

Luis Garcia and Jeimer Candelario each had two hits for Washington, which has dropped four of its past five games. Chad Kuhl (0-2) took the loss.

Phillies 3, Athletics 2 (12 innings)

Kyle Schwarber singled home Cristian Pache with the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning and Philadelphia continued its mastery of one-run games with a victory over host Oakland.

Andrew Vasquez (2-0), the Phillies' seventh pitcher in their longest game of the season, got the win after holding the A's to one run in two innings. Jeff Hoffman threw a hitless 12th for his first save of the season as the Phillies earned their 15th victory in 22 one-run games.

Ken Waldichuk (1-5), who allowed only the automatic runner to score in each of his two innings, took the loss.

Brewers 5, Pirates 0

Wade Miley tossed five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game as Milwaukee blanked visiting Pittsburgh.

Miley allowed two hits in his first start since May 16. Peter Strzelecki, Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero and Trevor Megill combined for four scoreless innings to help the Brewers seal their seventh shutout of the season. Blake Perkins added a solo homer and Rowdy Tellez delivered a two-run double for Milwaukee, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh has lost five in a row and six of its last seven. Carlos Santana had two hits for the Pirates, who have gone 14-27 since opening the season with a 20-8 mark.

Braves 10, Rockies 2

Atlanta hit four home runs, including a grand slam from Matt Olson, and Bryce Elder bounced back to throw six strong innings in a win over visiting Colorado.

Elder (5-1) didn't allow a hit until Ryan McMahon singled past second baseman Albies with two outs in the fourth. He worked six innings and allowed one run on four hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. Elder had given up a season-high five runs in his last outing against Washington.

Connor Seabold (1-3) took the loss. He pitched three innings and allowed a career-high nine runs on nine hits, with one walk, one strikeout and a career-worst four home runs. Mike Moustakas homered for the Rockies.

Reds 10, Astros 3

Will Benson had three hits and two RBIs, and Jonathan India slugged his ninth home run as Cincinnati extended its winning streak to seven games with an interleague victory over host Houston.

The Reds secured their fifth consecutive road series victory by combining a balanced offensive attack with a solid starting performance from right-hander Hunter Greene (2-4), who notched his second consecutive winning decision.

Yainer Diaz smacked his fifth homer of the season to right field with one out in the sixth but, excluding Jose Altuve, the Astros were mostly punchless. Altuve finished 4-for-4 with a home run, his third of the season.

Cardinals 5, Mets 3

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including a two-run homer in the second inning, as St. Louis halted a six-game losing streak by edging host New York.

Brendan Donovan laced an RBI single earlier in the second, Jordan Walker hit a solo homer in the third and Dylan Carlson added a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in 14 games this month. Donovan finished with two hits.

Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and Luis Guillorme delivered a two-run homer in the fifth for the Mets, who had their two-game winning streak end and fell to 4-10 in June. Brett Baty had two hits.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.