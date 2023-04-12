MLB roundup: Ryan Mountcastle's 9 RBIs propel Orioles to win

[1/4] Apr 11, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) steals a base in the third inning defended by Oakland Athletics third baseman Jace Peterson (left) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports















April 12 - Ryan Mountcastle hit a grand slam among his two homers and drove in nine runs as the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 12-8 on Tuesday night.

Mountcastle had a three-run shot in the fifth before the big blow in the seventh as part of a 3-for-4 effort. The nine RBIs tied a single-game franchise record. Jim Gentile accomplished the feat in 1961, and Eddie Murray did so in 1985.

Austin Hays also homered and went 4-for-5 as the Orioles won for the second night in a row.

Shea Langeliers smashed a three-run home run to cap Oakland's five-run fifth, but a 7-3 lead wasn't enough, and the Athletics lost their sixth straight.

Rays 7, Red Sox 2

Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe homered on consecutive pitches in the fifth inning and Tampa Bay hit four homers total in winning for the 11th straight time to start the season, beating Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe supplied the other home runs for the Rays, who tied the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals for the most home runs through a team's first 11 games with 29. The Rays also tied the 1981 Oakland A's for the third-longest winning streak to start a season. The top mark, 13-0, is shared by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan (3-0) yielded just one run on two hits and a career-high-tying four walks but struck out nine over five innings. In his return from September hip surgery, Boston's Garrett Whitlock (0-1) surrendered five runs on eight hits (three homers) with five strikeouts and no walks.

Marlins 8, Phillies 4

Luis Arraez hit for the cycle and Miami defeated host Philadelphia.

Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. He doubled in the first inning, tripled in the sixth, homered in the seventh and singled in the eighth for the first cycle in franchise history. Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run and Bryson Stott added two hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (2-0) gave up eight hits and three runs with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings, while Phillies starter Aaron Nola (0-2) tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and four runs with six strikeouts and no walks.

Rangers 8, Royals 5 (10 innings)

Jonah Heim delivered a three-run home run in the 10th inning to send Texas to a walk-off victory over Kansas City in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers went into the bottom of the 10th trailing for the first time on the night. The Royals took a 5-4 lead in the top half, courtesy of the automatic runner as Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Massey.

Texas tied the game at 5-5 on a two-out RBI single by Adolis Garcia before Heim followed a walk with a homer off Scott Barlow (0-1). Cole Ragans (2-0) recorded two outs and earned the win.

Yankees 11, Guardians 2

Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning and Gerrit Cole overcame a slow start to pitch seven solid innings as New York won at Cleveland.

Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, while DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks each went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with a run. Cole (3-0) yielded two runs, both in the first inning, and five hits to go along with three strikeouts and two walks.

Guardians starter Hunter Gaddis (0-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in three-plus innings.

Blue Jays 9, Tigers 3

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs as Toronto won its home opener, beating Detroit.

Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, George Springer and Bo Bichette added solo homers for Toronto. Right-hander Alek Manoah allowed three runs, four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Nick Maton hit a three-run home run for the Tigers. Detroit right-hander Matt Manning (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

Cubs 14, Mariners 9

Nelson Velazquez's grand slam highlighted an eight-run third inning and Dansby Swanson had four hits with two RBIs before exiting due to injury as Chicago erased an early 7-0 deficit to beat visiting Seattle.

Velazquez, called up from Triple-A Iowa this week, also singled and doubled, while Trey Mancini had a two-run homer and three RBIs for the Cubs, who trailed by seven after 1 1/2 innings but rallied to win for the fifth time in the last six games.

Eugenio Suarez had a two-run home run and three RBIs and Jarred Kelenic homered for one of his two hits for Seattle, which has dropped three straight.

Angels 2, Nationals 0

Shohei Ohtani threw seven scoreless innings and went 1-for-4 at the plate to lead Los Angeles to a win over Washington in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani yielded just one hit -- a two-out double by CJ Abrams in the fourth inning -- while making 92 pitches. He had a season-low six strikeouts and a season-high five walks, but he allowed only one Nationals baserunner to reach third base.

Jose Quijada and Carlos Estevez (first save) each threw a scoreless inning of relief and finished the shutout, the Angels' second of the season. Both starting pitchers put up zeros over the first three innings before the Angels broke through against Josiah Gray (0-3) in the fourth.

Giants 5, Dodgers 0

Alex Wood teamed with five relievers on a three-hitter, David Villar and Brandon Crawford smacked consecutive pitches for home runs, and San Francisco bounced back from a series-opening thumping to beat visiting Los Angeles.

Wood allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings before turning the ball over to Jakob Janis, who was followed by Scott Alexander, John Brebbia, Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval to complete the Giants' first shutout of the season.

Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-1) worked 5 1/3 innings, limiting the Giants to just two runs and two hits. He walked four and struck out three.

Cardinals 9, Rockies 6

Nolan Gorman homered leading off the ninth inning to spark a three-run rally, Tommy Edman also went deep in a three-hit game, and St. Louis beat Colorado in Denver.

Juan Yepez had two hits including a homer, Nolan Arenado had two hits and three RBIs, Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) got the win in relief, and Ryan Helsley picked up his second save for St. Louis.

Ryan McMahon and Elias Diaz each homered and had two hits, C.J. Cron also homered, and Kris Bryant had two hits for the Rockies.

Pirates 7, Astros 4

Ji Hwan Bae drilled a three-run, walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning as Pittsburgh responded to a two-run rally by visiting Houston.

Bae bashed his second home run of the season -- and third of the game for the Pirates -- off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (0-2), who surrendered singles to Rodolfo Castro and pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen before Bae golfed a 2-2 changeup into the right field bleachers. Jack Suwinski and Ji Man Choi also homered for the Pirates.

The Astros fashioned a stunning one-out rally in the top of the ninth off Pirates closer David Bednar (1-0), who entered Tuesday tied for the major league lead with four saves. But after Mauricio Dubon reached on a throwing error by Castro and pinch hitter David Hensley followed with a single to center, Chas McCormick laced a two-run double that tied the game at 4-4.

Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1

Corbin Burnes struck out eight through eight scoreless innings to win a pitching duel with Merrill Kelly as Milwaukee cruised to a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Burnes (1-1) surrendered just three hits and did not issue a walk. Kelly (0-2) had a no-hitter through six innings before Willy Adames led off the seventh with a home run to ignite a five-run rally.

Kelly finished with seven strikeouts and four walks while allowing three runs on just one hit in six-plus innings. The Brewers' Mike Brosseau doubled, homered and drove in three runs.

Padres 4, Mets 2

Ryan Weathers tossed five solid innings and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, while Manny Machado laced a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning as San Diego beat host New York.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Padres, who have won four of five. Mark Canha had a sacrifice fly and Tommy Pham laced an RBI single for the Mets, who have lost two of three.

Weathers (1-0), pitching against the team for whom his father, David, pitched for from 2002-04, allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over the five innings. The Mets mounted a rally in the ninth against Josh Hader, who walked two before giving up Pham's one-out, run-scoring single. But Hader retired Tomas Nido on a comebacker and struck out Francisco Alvarez to notch his fourth save.

Braves 7, Reds 6

Ozzie Albies connected for his 100th career home run and reliever Michael Tonkin earned his first win since 2016 as Atlanta defeated visiting Cincinnati.

Albies' milestone came in the fourth inning, a two-run shot against Cincinnati starter Luis Cessa for his second blast of the season. Albies was 1-for-4 and has now reached base in 21 of his last 23 games dating back to last season. Tonkin (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. His last major league win came on Sept. 29, 2016, when he pitched for Minnesota and beat Kansas City.

Cessa (0-1) took the loss. He surrendered five runs on seven hits with one strikeout and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. Jose Barrero had a two-run homer for the Reds.

Twins 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Automatic runner Willi Castro scored from second base on a walk-off bunt single in the 10th inning as Minnesota snapped a two-game skid with a win over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Chicago had tied the game in the ninth on Luis Robert Jr.'s solo homer. In the bottom of the 10th, Castro moved to third on Michael A. Taylor's leadoff bunt single, then came home on an errant throw by third baseman Hanser Alberto on the play.

Griffin Jax (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Jesse Scholtens (0-1) took the loss. Minnesota's second walk-off victory of the season followed a stellar outing by starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, who settled in after giving up two runs in the first inning and ended his outing by retiring 23 consecutive batters.

--Field Level Media











