July 24 - MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits 36th homer as Angels beat Pirates

Shohei Ohtani blasted his major-league-leading 36th homer of the season, Luis Rengifo did him one better by hitting two home runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Andrew Velazquez and Rengifo hit back-to-back homers during a four-run fifth inning that blew the game open for the Angels, giving Los Angeles batters four home runs on the day.

The Angels concluded a nine-game homestand with a 6-3 mark. Tyler Anderson (5-2) allowed four runs with five strikeouts over six innings against his former team. Carlos Estevez worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his 23rd save.

Pittsburgh trailed 7-1 before Carlos Santana capped a four-run seventh inning with a two-run double off Jacob Webb. The Pirates were held to a pair of baserunners in the final two innings and lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Bryan Reynolds hit a solo home run in the first inning for the Pirates.

Tigers 3, Padres 1

Alex Faedo pitched six scoreless innings and Detroit salvaged the finale of a three-game series by posting a win over visiting San Diego.

Faedo (2-4) gave up just one hit, although he did issue four walks. Alex Lange closed out the win with a scoreless ninth inning for his 17th save of the season. Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibanez each hit a solo homer in support of Faedo.

San Diego starter Joe Musgrove (9-3) gave up three runs and seven hits while losing for the first time since May 20. Gary Sanchez drove in the Padres' lone run.

Yankees 8, Royals 5

Anthony Rizzo hit his first homer in over two months and collected a season-high four hits as host New York beat Kansas City.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run that sparked New York's four-run opening inning against Jordan Lyles (1-12). Torres' 16th homer extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games.

The Royals' Salvador Perez hit a solo homer in the fourth and Michael Massey hit a two-run shot in the sixth off New York starter Luis Severino (2-4), who allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Nationals 6, Giants 1

MacKenzie Gore threw five shutout innings and Riley Adams hit a home run as Washington completed its first series sweep of the season by defeating visiting San Francisco.

Gore (6-7) struck out eight and walked two while yielding four hits. Lane Thomas had three hits, scored two runs, drove in a run and stole four bases as the Nationals produced just their fourth three-game winning streak of the season.

Joc Pederson hit a leadoff pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning for the Giants, who have lost five straight. Scott Alexander (6-1) was used as an opener for San Francisco. He allowed two of the four batters he faced to reach base on hits, and they both scored.

Phillies 8, Guardians 5 (10 innings)

Bryce Harper drove in a pair of runs, including the first of four runs in the 10th inning, and Philadelphia rallied from giving up a game-tying, bottom-of-the-ninth home run to avoid a road sweep with their defeat of host Cleveland.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola buckled down after giving up runs in the first three innings to go scoreless over the next four, then Gregory Soto blanked Cleveland in the eighth. But Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel surrendered a solo home run to David Fry that sent the game into extra innings.

The Phillies recovered quickly, however, blowing the game open in the 10th. Harper ignited the decisive half-inning with a single to center that drove in Johan Rojas. J.T. Realmuto scored Trea Turner on a sacrifice fly, then Alec Bohm drove in both Harper and Bryson Stott to cap the four-run inning.

Reds 7, Diamondbacks 3

Jake Fraley doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Cincinnati blew the game open in the eighth while defeating visiting Arizona to sweep a three-game series.

Fraley's hit scored Spencer Steer from first base. Steer then singled home a run in the eighth, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand's single brought in two more.

Six relievers combined for five scoreless innings as Cincinnati won its fifth straight game. Derek Law (4-4), the second of those relievers, picked up the win with a scoreless inning. Arizona's Tyler Gilbert (0-1), who surrendered the Reds' go-ahead run in the sixth, took the loss.

Orioles 5, Rays 3

Gunnar Henderson homered among his two hits and four pitchers combined for a three-hitter to pace Baltimore over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ryan O'Hearn snapped a 3-3 tie with a solo homer in the sixth inning for the Orioles, who left town leading the American League East by two games over the Rays. Mike Baumann (7-0) did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win, Yennier Cano added a hitless eighth and Felix Bautista allowed two singles in the ninth before striking out Wander Franco to secure his 28th save.

Yandy Diaz homered for the Rays, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Marlins 3, Rockies 2 (10 innings)

Luis Arraez lined an RBI single to right in the bottom of the 10th inning as Miami broke its eight-game losing streak with a win over visiting Colorado.

Arraez went 3-for-4, including his first career walk-off hit off the Rockies' Pierce Johnson (1-5). Arraez also had a key RBI double that tied the score 1-1 in the sixth inning. Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo got a no-decision despite striking out a career-high 13 batters.

Rockies designated hitter Randal Grichuk helped force extra innings when he slugged a game-tying solo homer in the ninth. Brenton Doyle also went deep for Colorado.

Braves 4, Brewers 2

Ozzie Albies belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift visiting Atlanta over Milwaukee in the rubber match of a three-game series between divisional leaders.

With Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr. on base for the Braves, Albies hit his 23rd homer, sending the first pitch from Elvis Peguero (1-3) 407 feet over the center field wall to give Atlanta a 4-2 lead. The three runs were the first in 10 games off the Brewers' bullpen, ending its scoreless streak at 29 consecutive innings.

Daysbel Hernandez (1-0), making his major league debut, got the victory after getting three strikeouts in the seventh inning.

Twins 5, White Sox 4 (12 innings)

Ryan Jeffers singled in Kyle Farmer from third base with two out in the bottom of the 12th inning as Minnesota rallied to complete a three-game sweep of Chicago in Minneapolis.

Emilio Pagan pitched a hitless 12th to pick up the win for the Twins, who scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Minnesota is now 8-2 since the All-Star break.

Zach Remillard had two hits, including his first major league home run, and drove in two runs, while Eloy Jimenez also homered for Chicago, which finished 3-6 on a nine-game road trip that included stops at Atlanta and the New York to face the Mets.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2

Cody Bellinger continued his sizzling pace with a two-run homer and three RBIs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings and host Chicago beat St. Louis to take a four-game series.

Bellinger opened the scoring in the first inning with his seventh homer of the month, then delivered a sacrifice fly during Chicago's five-run third. Taillon (4-6) gave up seven hits while striking out six, with his only run coming with two outs in the sixth on the first of Dylan Carlson's two RBI singles on the day.

St. Louis' Jordan Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs (five earned) with six hits and two walks over six innings, striking out four. Nolan Arenado had three hits for the Cardinals.

Rangers 8, Dodgers 4

Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double as Texas overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

After dropping the first two games of the series, Texas bounced back behind a strong offensive showing. Brad Miller joined Ezequiel Duran with two hits and also scored twice in the win. Martin Perez (8-3) settled down after allowing four runs in the first inning. He yielded those four runs on six hits and struck out six in six innings to pick up the win.

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan (3-1) picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Astros 3, Athletics 2

Mauricio Dubon hit a two-out, two-strike home run in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie and lift Houston to victory over host Oakland.

Both starting pitchers performed well with nothing to show for it. Houston's Hunter Brown went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Oakland's Luis Medina was pulled after five innings, having given up just one run on two hits.

Yainer Diaz had two hits, including his 11th home run, for the Astros, who needed just five hits overall to record their third win in four games of the series. JJ Bleday scored both runs for the A's, while Jordan Diaz added a double and a single.

Blue Jays 4, Mariners 3

Pinch hitter Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as visiting Toronto defeated Seattle to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Belt both homered for the second consecutive day for the Blue Jays, who extended their lead over Seattle to 4 1/2 games in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card playoff berth.

Mike Ford went deep for the Mariners, who had a three-game winning streak snapped and finished 5-5 on their 10-game homestand.

--Field Level Media

