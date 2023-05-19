MLB roundup: Stars homer in Angels' win over Orioles

[1/5] May 18, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) flyÕs out to Baltimore Orioles center fielder Austin Hays (21) during the third inning at Oriole... Read more















May 19 - Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each homered and drove in two runs to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a split of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-5 win on Thursday.

Luis Rengifo had three hits and scored two runs for Los Angeles, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Chris Devenski (1-0) got the win despite blowing a seventh-inning lead, and Carlos Estevez worked into and then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning for his 10th save.

Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman each hit two-run homers and Austin Hays contributed three hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who had won two in a row. Reliever Bryan Baker (3-1) took the loss.

Marlins 5, Nationals 3

Eury Perez recorded his first major league win as host Miami swept Washington.

Perez (1-0) lasted five innings in his second big-league start, allowing three hits, one walk and one run. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out six batters and lowered his ERA to 2.79.

Jeimer Candelario led Washington by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a homer and a double. Trevor Williams (1-2) gave up three runs on five hits in six innings.

Guardians 3, White Sox 1

Gabriel Arias went 2-for-4 and helped key a seventh-inning rally that allowed Cleveland to earn a victory at Chicago.

Guardians starter Logan Allen tossed 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, and Nick Sandlin (2-1) logged 1 1/3 shutout innings for the win. Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth inning for his 15th save.

Dylan Cease (2-3) yielded three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings for the White Sox, who had won the first two games of the three-game series.

Mets 3, Rays 2

Tommy Pham delivered the tiebreaking single in the sixth inning as host New York edged Tampa Bay to win its first series in five tries this month.

Pete Alonso homered for the third straight game to give the Mets the lead in the fourth inning. Tylor Magill (5-2) delivered six innings of two-run ball, and David Robertson pitched the ninth for his eight save.

Josh Lowe had two hits and an RBI for the Rays, who finished 4-6 on a season-long 10-game road trip. Zack Littell (0-1) took the loss in relief.

