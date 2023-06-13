MLB roundup: Tigers rally past Braves, end 9-game skid

[1/5] Jun 12, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports















June 13 - Spencer Torkelson blasted a two-run home run in the ninth, then delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th as the host Detroit Tigers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Andy Ibanez had three hits, including a homer, and scored the winning run. Zack Short had two hits and drove in two runs. Alex Lange (4-2) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in three runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II had three hits, including a solo homer. Charlie Morton tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out eight.

Detroit staged a three-run rally in the ninth to force extras. Jake Rogers sacrificed Detroit's automatic runner, Ibanez, to third in the 10th, but Rogers reached on Austin Riley's fielding error. Jonathan Schoop lined out before Torkelson ripped a long single to center off Joe Jimenez (0-2).

Diamondbacks 9, Phillies 8

Evan Longoria homered and drove in four runs as Arizona recorded a wild win over Philadelphia in Phoenix to post its sixth consecutive victory.

Ketel Marte had three hits and three runs as Arizona recovered from a four-run deficit to win for the 12th time in 14 games. J.T. Realmuto became the first Philadelphia player to hit for the cycle since David Bell in 2004, and he drove in three runs.

Bryson Stott singled home Realmuto to make it a one-run game in the ninth. Pinch hitter Kody Clemens then narrowly missed a two-run, go-ahead homer down the right field line before striking out on the next pitch as Arizona's Miguel Castro got his seventh save. Arizona trailed 5-1 before scoring eight consecutive runs.

Athletics 4, Rays 3

Shea Langeliers highlighted a four-run fifth inning with a three-run double as Oakland stunned visiting Tampa Bay in the opener of a four-game series for its sixth straight win.

Ken Waldichuk struck out Randy Arozarena to kill a Tampa Bay threat in the seventh inning, helping the A's hang on. The A's did all their scoring in the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, Langeliers lashed a two-strike double to left-center field, plating all three runners for a 3-0 lead against Zach Eflin (8-2). Langeliers then scored on Ryan Noda's two-out RBI single.

A's starter James Kaprielian (2-6) lost his shutout bid in the sixth when Jose Siri followed a bunt single by Luke Raley and a two-out walk to Josh Lowe with a three-run homer, his 12th long ball of the season.

Mariners 8, Marlins 1

Ty France hit a three-run homer and rookie Bryce Miller and two relievers combined on a one-hitter as Seattle defeated visiting Miami in the opener of a three-game series.

Eugenio Suarez and Tom Murphy also homered for Seattle. Miller (4-3) allowed one run on one hit in six innings. The right-hander gave up only a solo homer to left field by Nick Fortes with two outs in the fifth inning. Miller walked three and struck out six.

Ty Adcock, called up earlier in the day from Double-A Arkansas, pitched two hitless innings in his major league debut, and Gabe Speier worked a 1-2-3 ninth to cap the victory. Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo (5-5) made his shortest start of the season, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits over four innings.

Angels 9, Rangers 6 (12 innings)

Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the 12th inning, as Los Angeles rallied for a victory in Arlington, Texas.

The Angels cushioned their 12th-inning lead with another two-run home run off Cole Ragans (2-3), this one coming from Chad Wallach. The Rangers, who led 5-1 early in the game, got one run in the bottom of the 12th but fell short.

Angels reliever Sam Bachman (1-0) earned his first major league victory with two scoreless innings. Leody Taveras had three hits for Texas, while Marcus Semien finished 0-for-7.

Rockies 4, Red Sox 3 (10 innings)

Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th inning and hung on to beat host Boston in the opener of a three-game series.

The Rockies led 3-2 after Randal Grichuk drew a bases-loaded walk against Nick Pivetta (3-4), and Colorado added to its lead when Boston first baseman Triston Casas made a fielding error on a Nolan Jones grounder that allowed Ryan McMahon to score.

There was a rain delay of nearly 1 1/2 hours following the Casas error. The Red Sox pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th when automatic runner Connor Wong scored on a fielder's choice, but Alex Verdugo grounded into a game-ending double play. Daniel Bard (2-0) earned the win for pitching a scoreless ninth, and Matt Carasiti worked the 10th to record his first save.

Giants 4, Cardinals 3

Mitch Haniger drove in two runs as visiting San Francisco beat St. Louis for its fifth win in seven games.

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning for the Giants. San Francisco starter Logan Webb (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. Camilo Doval got the final four outs for his 17th save.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and Paul DeJong hit a solo shot for the Cardinals, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Reliever Chris Stratton (1-1) took the loss.

Reds 5, Royals 4 (10 innings)

TJ Friedl scored on an overturned call in the 10th inning and visiting Cincinnati extended Kansas City's losing streak to seven games.

Friedl began the inning as the automatic runner at second base, then moved to third on Matt McLain's groundout. Friedl originally was ruled out at the plate on Jonathan India's fielder's-choice grounder to third before the call was overturned. Cincinnati scored the decisive run in the 10th against Carlos Hernandez (0-4).

Kansas City's Salvador Perez forced extra innings by hitting a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth off Buck Farmer (2-3), who still emerged with the win. Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds, who won their third straight game.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.