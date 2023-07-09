MLB roundup: Tigers toss combined no-hitter vs. Blue Jays

[1/5] Jul 8, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Milwaukee Brewers with left fielder Jake Fraley (27) and shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY... Read more

July 9 - Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange threw a combined no-hitter as the Detroit Tigers blanked the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the 20th combined no-hitter in major league history, counting the postseason, and the first no-hitter at Detroit's Comerica Park since Justin Verlander threw a complete-game no-hitter on June 12, 2007. It was also the ninth no-hitter in Tigers franchise history.

Manning (3-1), in his third start since coming off the injured list after a foot injury, pitched the first 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five while throwing 91 pitches. Foley got the next four outs and Lange pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) gave up two runs and five hits in six innings as the Blue Jays' winning streak was snapped at four games. Lange struck out the first batter he faced in the ninth, Bo Bichette, on three pitches. Brandon Belt flied out to center before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third to complete the no-hitter.

Reds 8, Brewers 5

Joey Votto drove in three runs and Elly De La Cruz stole home to lead Cincinnati to a key win over host Milwaukee.

After ripping a go-ahead RBI single, De La Cruz stole second and third before his steal of home in the seventh. His heroics helped make a winner out of Lucas Sims (3-1), who logged a hitless 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Willy Adames homered twice for the Brewers, who held an early 4-1 lead. Elvis Peguero (1-2) was tagged with the loss.

Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 2 (10 innings)

Corbin Carroll delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning to lift Arizona to a win against Pittsburgh in the second game of a three-game series in Phoenix.

Alek Thomas homered for the Diamondbacks, who ended a four-game losing streak in the series opener on Friday night. Kyle Nelson started the bullpen game for Arizona and threw 1 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Six relievers then combined to hold the Pirates to two runs (one earned) and four hits over the next 8 2/3 innings.

David Bednar (3-1) came back out for the 10th after pitching a scoreless ninth and took the loss. Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead into the home 10th.

Yankees 6, Cubs 3

Giancarlo Stanton belted a pair of homers to help host New York rebound from two of its worst showings of the season with a victory over Chicago.

After following up a 14-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday by getting two singles in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Cubs, the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this season. Josh Donaldson also homered while Harrison Bader hit a two-run double.

The Cubs lost for the ninth time in 13 games. Former Yankee Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer.

Orioles 6, Twins 2

Adam Frazier had a two-run single to highlight a six-run second inning as Baltimore topped host Minnesota to extend its winning streak to four games.

Tyler Wells (7-4) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings for the Orioles, who closed to within 2 1/2 games of first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East.

Donovan Solano went 3-for-4 for the Twins. Sonny Gray (4-3), who hadn't allowed more than three runs in a start all season, suffered the loss, allowing six runs on six hits over six innings.

Cardinals 3, White Sox 0

Miles Mikolas pitched seven shutout innings and Jordan Walker had a solo home run among his two hits to lift visiting St. Louis to a victory against Chicago.

Mikolas (5-5) permitted four hits and fanned six while throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He earned his first victory since pitching eight shutout innings against Kansas City on May 30.

Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Vaughn and Oscar Colas had two hits apiece for the White Sox. Righty Touki Toussaint (0-2) kept Chicago afloat, throwing five innings of two-run, five-hit ball with one walk and five strikeouts.

Nationals 8, Rangers 3

Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run homer and Joey Meneses and Alex Call also went deep as host Washington bashed Texas to end a five-game losing streak.

The Nationals, who won for just the second time in their last 17 home games, built an 8-0 lead through three innings and then waited out a 77-minute rain delay before the fourth.

Texas left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-6) was pounded for eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three innings. The Rangers, leaders in the American League West, have lost five of their last seven games.

Giants 5, Rockies 3

Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run home runs, Alex Wood threw five innings of scoreless relief and San Francisco evened its three-game series against visiting Colorado with a win.

Wood (4-3) stalled the Rockies on three singles and one walk in his five innings. He struck out three. Colorado scored single runs against Giants opener Ryan Walker in the first and second innings, the latter producing a 2-2 tie.

Conforto finished with three hits and Blake Sabol had two for the Giants, who are currently on a six-game homestand. C.J. Cron had a pair of singles for the Rockies, who have lost five of their last six games.

Guardians 10, Royals 6

Brothers Josh and Bo Naylor combined for six hits and four RBIs and Gavin Williams earned his first major league victory as Cleveland recorded a season-high 18 hits in a win over visiting Kansas City.

Josh Bell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Guardians, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Williams (1-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in his fourth career start.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled among his three hits and drove in two runs for the Royals, who lost their sixth straight game.

Red Sox 10, Athletics 3

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs to lead Boston to a win over visiting Oakland.

Triston Casas hit two doubles and scored twice, Christian Arroyo went 3-for-4 and Alex Verdugo added a homer. James Paxton (5-1) allowed six hits across six innings of two-run ball.

Brent Rooker and Manny Pina each hit a solo home run for the Athletics. Austin Pruitt (1-6) served as an opener and took the loss after Paul Blackburn was scratched from his start due to an illness.

Marlins 5, Phillies 3

Jorge Soler homered in the first inning and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth as host Miami broke Philadelphia's 13-game road winning streak that matched a Phillies record set in 1976.

Phillies star designated hitter Bryce Harper left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired right elbow. He was hit in the third inning by a 90-mph sinker from Braxton Garrett. Harper stayed in the game until he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth. X-rays taken after the game were negative.

Marlins All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez, who did not start to rest sore knees, had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. He leads the majors with a .388 batting average.

