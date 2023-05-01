MLB roundup: White Sox surge past Rays, snap 10-game skid

[1/6] Apr 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (25) watches his game-winning three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports















May 1 - Andrew Vaughn's walk-off three-run homer capped a seven-run ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox snapped their majors-worst 10-game losing streak with a 12-9 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Down 9-5 heading into the ninth against reliever Jalen Beeks (0-2), Chicago gradually trimmed the lead and eventually tied it on Adam Haseley's RBI single before Vaughn rocked a 2-2 curve off Garrett Cleavinger deep to left for the comeback victory. Chicago's win came a day after the Rays scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hitter in a 12-3 victory.

Chicago's Eloy Jimenez was 4-for-5 and Haseley went 4-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and a walk as the duo accounted for eight hits in the team's 18-hit attack -- 15 of them singles. Yasmani Grandal added a home run. Chicago began its rally in the ninth with RBIs via Jake Burger's double, Oscar Colas' sacrifice fly and Elvis Andrus' single before Haseley's game-tying single and Vaughn's blast.

Aaron Bummer (1-1) allowed two runs in the ninth but won for the first time this season. Tampa Bay's Luke Raley went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs. Taylor Walls was 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Christian Bethancourt added a solo homer and two RBIs.

Mariners 10, Blue Jays 8 (10 innings)

Cal Raleigh hit his second two-run home run of the game in the 10th inning, and visiting Seattle came back to defeat Toronto to avoid a series sweep.

After blasting a two-run shot in the eighth to pull Seattle within 8-7, Raleigh hit his fifth homer of the season and third of the series with one out in the 10th against Zach Pop (1-1). It also scored automatic runner Eugenio Suarez. Seattle ended a four-game losing streak and stopped Toronto's six-game winning streak.

Taylor Trammell, reinstated from the injured list for the game, hit a grand slam for Seattle and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot against his former team. Bo Bichette hit a three-run home run for Toronto.

Padres 6, Giants 4

Matt Carpenter capped a three-run bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run double to short center off the glove of a diving Mike Yastrzemski to give San Diego a come-from-behind victory over San Francisco and a sweep of the two-game series played in Mexico City.

Luis Garcia (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the Padres to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 10th save. Padres pitchers retired 18 of the last 21 Giants they faced. Tyler Rogers (0-2) took the loss.

Solo homers by LaMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger helped the Giants forge a 4-0 lead against Padres right-handed starter Yu Darvish in the first four innings. Giants starter Alex Cobb held the Padres scoreless over the first four innings, giving up three hits plus hitting a batter. The Padres then pulled to within a run by scoring three in the fifth.

Athletics 5, Reds 4

Esteury Ruiz singled home Jace Peterson with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to lead host Oakland past Cincinnati to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Ruiz got the chance to be the hero only after an umpire review overturned a hit-by-pitch against Reds closer Alexis Diaz on a very blustery afternoon. Peterson singled off Derek Law (0-4) to open the ninth, and a misplayed sacrifice bunt put runners on first and second.

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer and Brent Rooker added a solo shot for the Athletics. Zach Jackson (2-1) pitched out of a ninth-inning jam and picked up the win. Kevin Newman had two RBIs and Nick Senzel hit a solo home run for the Reds.

Marlins 4, Cubs 3

Luis Arraez drove in two runs, including the winning run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, and Miami completed a three-game sweep of visiting Chicago.

Chicago's Keegan Thompson (1-1) opened the eighth with a walk to Jon Berti (two hits), who went to third on Jesus Sanchez's single and scored on Arraez's long fly ball to break a 3-3 tie. Arraez, the majors' leading hitter at .438, also delivered a run-scoring single in the third for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Cody Bellinger homered for a second straight game and had two RBIs, while Dansby Swanson recorded two hits with an RBI for Chicago, which is 3-7 since winning four straight and 10 of 13. Chicago starter Justin Steele entered with a 1.19 ERA but allowed season highs of three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings.

Red Sox 7, Guardians 1

Chris Sale pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball and Alex Verdugo had three RBIs to lead Boston past visiting Cleveland in the finale of a three-game series.

Sale struck out five and surrendered just three hits in the outing. He recorded an out in the seventh inning for the first time since Aug. 8, 2019. The Boston offense supported Sale with nine hits, including homers by Connor Wong and Verdugo, who were both 2-for-4.

Amed Rosario drove in the lone Cleveland run on one of the team's four hits. Guardians lefty Logan Allen (1-1) was strong despite the defeat in his second major league start, striking out eight while allowing just two runs on four hits across five frames.

Nationals 7, Pirates 2

Josiah Gray pitched six strong innings and host Washington defeated Pittsburgh in a game that had its start delayed by nearly 2 1/2 hours because of rain.

Joey Meneses had four hits and Victor Robles had two hits and drove in two runs for Washington, which had lost three straight games. The Nationals pounded out 15 hits with each player in the lineup getting at least one. Gray (2-4) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six. Over his last four starts, Gray is 2-2 with a 1.59 ERA.

Bryan Reynolds and Tucupita Marcano each had two hits and drove in a run for the Pirates, who had won four straight and 11 of 12. They still finished April with the best record in the National League at 20-9.

Orioles 5, Tigers 3

Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo hit solo home runs and visiting Baltimore continued its dominance of Detroit.

Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice, scored a run and knocked in a run for the Orioles, who have defeated Detroit in six of seven meetings this season. Austin Voth (1-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief and was credited with the win. Yennier Cano got the last four outs for his second save.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer for the Tigers. Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull (1-4) gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits in four innings.

Angels 3, Brewers 0

Shohei Ohtani and Jake Lamb homered and Jose Suarez and four relievers combined on a three-hitter as visiting Los Angeles avoided a sweep with a victory over Milwaukee.

Suarez (1-1), who entered with a 10.26 ERA, held the Brewers to two hits through five innings, striking out six and walking three. Chris Devenski, Chase Silseth and Matt Moore each followed with a scoreless inning. Carlos Estevez finished with a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Colin Rea (0-2) limited the Angels to two solo homers through five innings. Rea, making his fourth start since being called up when Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list, allowed three hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and one walk.

Twins 8, Royals 4

Sonny Gray pitched six strong innings and Byron Buxton blasted a three-run homer as Minnesota cruised to a victory over Kansas City in Minneapolis.

Nick Gordon and Christian Vazquez each had two RBIs for the Twins, who took three of four from the Royals and have won six of their last eight games overall. The Twins held a commanding 8-0 lead after sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in the third inning. Gray (4-0) saw his majors-leading ERA tick up to 0.77 after giving up one run on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Kansas City went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and concluded its 10-game road trip with a 3-7 mark. Brady Singer (2-3) allowed eight runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five. Vinnie Pasquantino had two RBIs.

Rangers 15, Yankees 2

Four home runs gave way to a rout of New York as Texas won a four-game series in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers scored a combined 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away and not look back, winning their third straight game over the Yankees after being swept in a three-game road series at Cincinnati earlier in the week.

Texas starter Martin Perez (4-1) tossed six innings, allowing just one run on six hits and a walk. New York starter Nestor Cortes (3-2) took the loss, giving up seven runs on five hits and four walks in an outing that spanned 4 2/3 innings. Cortes struck out seven but surrendered three of the Rangers' four home runs.

Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 4

Austin Gomber logged six strong innings and C.J. Cron finished a triple shy of the cycle as Colorado defeated Arizona in Denver to prevent being swept in a three-game series.

Gomber (2-4) surrendered just one run on three hits while walking two and fanning four to notch his second straight victory. Cron led the offensive charge by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs.

Evan Longoria smacked his third homer of the season and Emmanuel Rivera and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. both laced RBI doubles for Arizona, which had won four of its previous five games entering Sunday. Dominic Fletcher also had a double for his first major league hit.

Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3

David Peralta drove in two runs as Los Angeles defeated visiting St. Louis to complete a three-game sweep.

Jayson Heyward reached base three times and scored twice for the Dodgers, who drew eight walks in the game. Los Angeles starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in winning his first decision with the Dodgers. Evan Phillips closed out the ninth inning to earn his third save.

Starting pitcher Jake Woodford allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who finished 2-8 on their 10-game West Coast road trip. Reliever Zack Thompson (1-2) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while retiring just two batters.

Astros 4, Phillies 3

David Hensley and Martin Maldonado snapped lengthy hitless streaks while Jose Urquidy overcame a pair of solo home runs as Houston salvaged the finale of a three-game series against visiting Philadelphia.

Hensley and Maldonado entered the series finale mired in 0-for-24 skids before Hensley doubled leading off the second inning and scored when Maldonado added a ground-rule double off Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter (0-5) to give Houston a 2-1 lead. Falter allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings, marking his shortest outing of the season.

The Phillies remained in contention with their power. J.T. Realmuto erased the Astros' 1-0 lead with his two-out solo homer off Urquidy (2-2) in the second inning, and Kody Clemens homered for the third time in four games with one out in the fifth, a solo shot to left that drew the Phillies to within 3-2. Urquidy surrendered two runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

