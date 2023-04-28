MLB roundup: Zac Gallen extends scoreless run in D-backs' win

[1/6] Apr 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers against the Chicago Cubs. during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports















April 27 - By Field Level Media

Zac Gallen recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to fuel the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Gallen (4-1), who struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings, scattered four hits en route to extending his scoreless innings streak to 28.

The 27-year-old owns the franchise-record streak of 44 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, set last season during a stretch that spanned six straight starts and the first three innings of a game versus the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 11.

Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera had an RBI single among his two hits and scored a run. Evan Longoria also had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who won two of the three games in the series after losing four of their previous five contests. Ryan Yarbrough dropped to 0-3 for the Royals.

Yankees 12, Twins 6

Aaron Judge hit a bases-clearing double to cap a five-run second inning and appeared to dodge an injury scare as visiting New York blasted Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Judge celebrated his 31st birthday by helping the Yankees stop a season-high, three-game losing streak and avoid getting swept in a three-game series against the Twins for the first time since Sept. 6-8, 1991, in the Twin Cities. Gleyber Torres added a two-run homer for New York.

Jose Miranda hit his first two home runs of the season for Minnesota with a solo drive in the second and a two-run blast in the fourth. Former Yankee Joey Gallo added a two-run homer in the sixth for the Twins, his seventh homer this season and fourth in eight games since returning from the injured list.

Padres 5, Cubs 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. ripped a two-run single in the seventh inning to give San Diego the lead for good in its win in Chicago.

Down 3-2 in the seventh, San Diego got a leadoff single from Ha-Seong Kim and Trent Grisham drew a walk. After a sacrifice, Tatis grounded the ball under diving Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom and into left field off Brandon Hughes (0-1) to score both runners as the Padres evened the three-game set at a win apiece. Tatis added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth.

Padres starter Michael Wacha allowed three runs and four hits while striking out five and walking one in five innings. Nick Martinez (2-1) followed with three scoreless innings, and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save in as many chances.

Reds 5, Rangers 3

Nick Senzel belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati to a win and complete a three-game sweep of visiting Texas.

Senzel's blast to left field off Texas right-hander Jonathan Hernandez (0-1) was Cincinnati's first home run of any kind in nine games. It snapped the franchise's longest homerless drought in 31 years and marked the first walk-off shot since Nick Castellanos delivered in September 2021.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft allowed just two runs and three hits over six strong innings just two days after the death of his 82-year-old grandmother Ann Ashcraft. She was a Rangers fan until her grandson was drafted by Cincinnati in 2019.

Blue Jays 8, White Sox 0

Bo Bichette belted a solo homer among his three hits and drove in three runs as host Toronto breezed past Chicago.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield each added two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who swept the three-game series. Santiago Espinal had three hits and one RBI to send Toronto to its fourth straight victory and the reeling White Sox to their seventh consecutive loss.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) scattered four hits to go along with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech (0-3) allowed four runs, six hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings.

Orioles 6, Red Sox 2

Tyler Wells gave Baltimore a strong pitching performance in a victory against visiting Boston in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Ramon Urias went 4-for-4, scored three runs and had one RBI and Anthony Santander had a pair of sacrifice flies as the Orioles won for the eighth time in their last nine games and 10th in their past 12 outings. They completed a 5-1 homestand. Wells (1-1) worked 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Masataka Yoshida homered for the Red Sox. Starting pitcher Tanner Houck (3-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings.

Guardians 4, Rockies 1

Tanner Bibee pitched into the sixth inning, Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and Cleveland salvaged the finale of a three-game series against visiting Colorado.

Bibee (1-0) allowed one run on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts -- including five straight during one stretch -- over 5 2/3 innings in his MLB debut. Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, Oscar Gonzalez and Naylor had two hits apiece for Cleveland, which concluded its six-game homestand with a 2-4 mark.

Rockies starter German Marquez (2-2) exited the game in the fourth inning with an apparent arm injury. Before departing, he allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander was pitching for the first time since April 10 after landing on the injured list with a right forearm strain.

Phillies 6, Mariners 5

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to lift host Philadelphia past Seattle, despite starting pitcher Taijuan Walker's start getting cut short.

Walker was pulled after four innings, allowing five hits and five runs with six strikeouts and two walks. Soon after Walker left the game, the Phillies announced he had right forearm tightness. Craig Kimbrel (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning.

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam, doubled and singled for Seattle, while Julio Rodriguez also homered. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert gave up seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Justin Topa (0-2) took the loss in relief.

Brewers 6, Tigers 2

Brian Anderson and Victor Caratini each drove in two runs and Freddy Peralta tossed six strong innings as Milwaukee posted a win over visiting Detroit.

The Brewers spoiled Detroit's bid for a three-game sweep right from the start. Caratini smacked a two-run shot for his first homer of the season and Joey Wiemer added a solo homer. Peralta (3-2) would allow for the Brewers. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits and struck out eight batters without a walk

Michael Lorenzen (0-1) made his first start of the season for the Tigers, permitting five runs on seven hits in five innings. Javier Baez was hit by a pitch and exited in the top of the first inning with a left hand contusion. The Tigers announced during the game that X-rays were negative.

Astros 1, Rays 0

Rookie Hunter Brown was dominant over seven shutout innings, Alex Bregman drove in the only run and Houston clinched its third straight series win by beating Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brown (3-0) allowed just two hits and two walks while fanning eight as the Astros shut out the Rays for the second consecutive night. Houston's offense managed just five hits and got two singles from Jeremy Pena, who scored the only run as the visitors improved to 11-4 against Tampa Bay in their past 15 meetings. Leadoff hitter Mauricio Dubon extended his current hitting streak to a best-in-the-majors 20 games.

Tampa Bay's Josh Fleming pitched the bulk of the game behind opener Calvin Faucher (0-1) and was very effective. The left-hander went six scoreless innings and struck out two with a walk. Manuel Margot went 2-for-3 -- his team's only hits -- but was caught trying to steal second as the Rays failed to have a runner reach second in the series finale. Bregman reached on an error to drive in Pena for the game's lone run.

Pirates 8, Dodgers 1

Jason Delay drove in three runs and Roansy Contreras pitched six scoreless innings as host Pittsburgh trampled Los Angeles for its eighth win in nine games.

Rodolfo Castro added a two-run single, and Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen and Ji Hwan Bae each had an RBI single for the Pirates. Contreras (3-1) pitched five no-hit innings and allowed two hits, with five strikeouts and two walks overall.

Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who had won three straight. Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin, who came off the injured list and made his season debut, pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, with one strikeout and three walks. Phil Bickford (0-1) gave up two runs in his one inning.

Nationals 4, Mets 1

MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 in six solid innings and Jeimer Candelario homered for visiting Washington, which beat New York.

Lane Thomas, CJ Abrams and Alex Call all had RBI singles for the Nationals, who have won four of five. Starling Marte laced a run-scoring single for the Mets, who have dropped four consecutive games.

Gore (3-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks. Kodai Senga allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven in five innings for the Mets.

Braves 6, Marlins 4

Vaughn Grissom slapped a go-ahead RBI single to right field to highlight a four-run rally in the eighth inning and spark Atlanta to a win over visiting Miami.

With the Braves trailing 4-2, Matt Olson opened the eighth inning with a solo home run against Dylan Floro. Atlanta tied it when Sean Murphy singled and pinch runner Nick Solak scored when Eddie Rosario lined a ball under the glove of first baseman Garrett Cooper for a triple. A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his fifth save. Michael Tonkin (2-1) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

The Marlins took a 3-0 lead on solo homers by Jesus Sanchez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisail Garcia. It was the first time Miami has hit three homers in a game this season. The Marlins upped the lead to 4-0 when Jon Berti coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Neither starter earned a decision. Dylan Floro (1-1) took the loss.

Angels 11, Athletics 3

Brandon Drury and Shohei Ohtani each homered and drove in three runs to propel Los Angeles to a victory over Oakland in Anaheim, Calif.

Hunter Renfroe also went deep for Los Angeles, his team-leading seventh of the season, in support of Patrick Sandoval (2-1), who gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in seven innings.

Drury was hitting just .179 before Oakland came to town on Monday, but in the first three games of the four-game series, he is 7-for-13 with three home runs and nine RBIs. A's starter Luis Medina (0-1), making his major league debut, went five innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned).

Giants 7, Cardinals 3

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores hit home runs, Anthony DeSclafani lost his battle with Paul Goldschmidt but won the war, and San Francisco made it three straight over visiting St. Louis.

Thairo Estrada chipped in with three hits and scored a run for the Giants, who earned their fifth straight win. DeSclafani (2-1) got the victory, limiting the Cardinals to a pair of Goldschmidt solo homers in six innings.

Goldschmidt finished 4-for-5 but grounded into a game-ending double play while representing the tying run in the ninth against Camilo Doval (third save).

