Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in Italian Grand Prix
June 11 (Reuters) - Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia extended his lead at the top of the championship after he rode to victory at his home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday for his second sprint and race double of the season.
Bagnaia was joined on the podium by the two Pramac Racing riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco while VR46 Racing's Luca Marini was fourth, as four Ducatis finished in the top four in their home race in Mugello.
Honda's six-times world champion Marc Marquez started on the front row but crashed on lap six while his brother Alex also slid into the gravel when he was in a good position to finish third.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- Motor racingFerrari and Toyota battle for Le Mans centenary win
Ferrari led defending champions Toyota into the final three hours of the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday with only 14 seconds separating the cars after an enthralling battle through the night at the Sarthe circuit.
- Motor racingToyota down to one car as Peugeot lead Le Mans
Peugeot led the centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race into Sunday morning after reigning champions Toyota lost one of their two cars and Ferrari spun out of the lead in tricky conditions.