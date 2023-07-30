Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - New Zealander Nick Cassidy set aside the disappointment of losing out in the drivers' championship by winning Formula E's season-ending race on Sunday to secure the team title for Envision Racing.

The lights-to-flag win from pole in the rain-delayed all-electric race was his fourth victory of the campaign and came a day after his title hopes disappeared with retirement on the same indoor-outdoor track at the ExCeL Centre.

Cassidy led home compatriot Mitch Evans, for Jaguar, and Britain's new world champion Jake Dennis for Avalanche Andretti.

The season nine title was a first for Envision, who use Jaguar powertrains.

They ended the campaign with 304 points to Jaguar's 292 and Andretti on 252.

Dennis ended the season with 229 points to runner-up Cassidy's 199 and Evans on 197.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

