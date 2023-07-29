Dennis becomes Britain's first Formula E champion

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Jake Dennis became the first British driver to win the all-electric Formula E world championship when he finished second for Avalanche Andretti on Saturday in the first of two season-ending home races in London.

The 28-year-old took his 10th podium of the season and an unbeatable lead over New Zealanders Nick Cassidy and race-winner Mitch Evans for Envision Racing and Jaguar respectively.

Dennis now has 213 points to Evans's 176 and Cassidy on 174.

"To become world champion is mind-blowing," said Dennis, who was third at the finish but moved up to second when Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa was penalised.

"I really didn't think it could happen coming into this year."

Cassidy started on pole position as Dennis's closest rival, 24 points behind with Evans a further 20 adrift, but retired after contact with team mate Sebastien Buemi in a race that was twice red-flagged.

The title was U.S. team Andretti's first in Formula E.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

