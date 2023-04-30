FIA investigating last lap pitlane incident in Baku















April 30 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body opened an investigation after Alpine's Esteban Ocon pitted on the last lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with mechanics and photographers jumping out of the way.

Frenchman Ocon had not pitted until that point, with a change of tyres mandatory.

Sky Sports television commentators called the scenes, with a throng of people already in the pitlane as the car arrived, "an absolute shambles" and an FIA spokesman said it was being looked into.

The photographers were gathered in front of the 'parc ferme' area in the pit lane where the top three finishers park up after the slowing down lap, while mechanics were celebrating on the pit wall.

Race director Niels Wittich warned teams at the previous race in Australia that they risked punishment if personnel climb pitwall fences to celebrate as their drivers took the chequered flag. read more

"The regulations I think are quite clear. The team manager had discussed it with the mechanics before the race," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, whose drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen finished first and second respectively.

"I think if you look they've all got their feet in contact with the concrete of the pit wall.

"It's crazy when we're getting into regulating where the feet of the mechanics are," he said, adding that the situation with photographers did need reviewing, however.

"Esteban is within his rights to pit on the last lap and finish the race in the pitlane if he wanted to," said Horner.

"That's something that the FIA need to perhaps police a little better before the end of a race."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.