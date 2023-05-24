Formula One statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix















May 24 (Reuters) - Formula One statistics for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth race of the 22-round season:

Lap distance: 3.337km. Total distance: 260.286km (78 laps)

2022 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari

2022 winner: Sergio Perez (Mexico) Red Bull

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.909, 2021

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

MONACO

Monaco is the shortest track on the calendar, and the race with most laps. It is also the only one to cover less than 300km and only 34% of the lap is at full throttle.

The 180 degree turn six hairpin is the slowest corner of the year, with cars taking it at 45kph.

This year’s race is the 69th edition in championship history and 80th since the first grand prix in the principality in 1929. There have been 36 different winners.

The late triple world champion Ayrton Senna holds the record for most Monaco wins -- six, including five in a row with McLaren between 1989 and 1993.

A safety car deployment is highly likely.

McLaren are the most successful team in Monaco, with 15 wins since their debut in 1966.

In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid -- the lowest winning start position to date. Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Four former Monaco winners will be racing on Sunday: Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), Hamilton (2008, 2016, 2019), Max Verstappen (2021), Perez (2022).

Leclerc can become the first Monegasque to win at home.

WINS

Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 315 starts but has not won since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

Red Bull's double world champion Verstappen has 38 wins from 168 starts. One more would make him the driver with most wins for the team.

Red Bull have won all five races so far this season, four with a one-two finish, and 15 of the last 16.

Aston Martin's Alonso has 32 wins, most recently in his home Spanish Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, from a record 360 starts.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles.

Red Bull have been on pole in four of the five races, with Leclerc taking the top slot in Azerbaijan.

Leclerc has been on pole in Monaco for the past two years.

PODIUM

Four teams and five drivers have made a podium appearance this season -- Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari. Verstappen has yet to finish outside the top two.

POINTS

Verstappen leads Perez by 14 points.

FASTEST LAPS

Four different drivers have taken fastest laps this season - Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, Verstappen, Perez and Mercedes' George Russell.

MILESTONE

Haas will be starting their 150th grand prix.

Ferrari are one podium finish away from their 800th in Formula One.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.