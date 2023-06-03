Gasly given two three-place grid penalties for Spanish GP















June 3 (Reuters) - Alpine's Pierre Gasly was given two three-place grid penalties for impeding rivals in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, dropping the Frenchman from fourth to 10th on the starting grid.

Stewards ruled Gasly had unnecessarily impeded Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who went on to qualify first and second respectively for Sunday's race at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon











