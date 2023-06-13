Honda's Mir out of German GP due to hand injury
June 13 (Reuters) - Joan Mir will miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a hand injury in a crash during practice at last week's Italian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday.
Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was examined which revealed damage around the fifth finger.
Mir said in a statement on social media that tests had revealed "a significant bruise" on his right hand. "I will not be able to participate in the next German Grand Prix," he added.
"As it is an injury that limits the strength and mobility of the hand, it is time to evaluate the best treatment ... and also the recovery plan to return safely."
Mir's injury adds to a frustrating first season with Honda in which the 25-year-old has suffered multiple crashes.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- Motor racingFerrari return to win centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari won the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday, with Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi driving the last stint to the chequered flag, for the marque's first overall victory in 58 years.
- Motor racingToyota down to one car as Peugeot lead Le Mans
Peugeot led the centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race into Sunday morning after reigning champions Toyota lost one of their two cars and Ferrari spun out of the lead in tricky conditions.