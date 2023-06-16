Marquez crash in Germany practice splits Zarco's bike in two















June 16 (Reuters) - Honda rider Marc Marquez crashed into Johann Zarco during practice at the German Grand Prix on Friday, with the collision splitting the Pramac Racing bike in two while launching the unlucky Frenchman into the air.

As Zarco exited the pit lane, he was looking back to allow Marquez to go through but the Honda rider locked up his front tyre and fell as his bike hit Zarco's Ducati machine a split second later, giving the Frenchman no time to react.

Zarco landed heavily on the track next to the mangled remains of his bike while Marquez jumped to his feet and returned to the pit lane. The session was immediately red flagged.

Both riders were, however, able to get back on track when the session was restarted but Marquez -- who has won at the Sachsenring eight times in his MotoGP career -- could not complete a lap in time and will go into Q1 on Saturday.

Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing topped the charts with Zarco's team mate Jorge Martin second and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro third fastest.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis











