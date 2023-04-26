Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 boss after 2023 season















April 26 (Reuters) - AlphaTauri Formula One principal Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season with Laurent Mekies joining from Ferrari as his replacement, the Red Bull-owned team announced on Wednesday.

Former senior FIA executive Peter Bayer will also join the Italy-based team as chief executive officer later in the year. AlphaTauri said Mekies's start date was still to be confirmed.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis











