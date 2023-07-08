Perez fails to make top 10 on grid for fifth race in a row

SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez failed to qualify in the top 10 for the fifth race in a row after a British Grand Prix nightmare on Saturday.

The Mexican is the closest title contender to runaway Formula One leader and double world champion team mate Max Verstappen, who has an 81 point advantage after nine races.

Perez qualified in 16th place after the opening session was red-flagged to allow marshals to remove Kevin Magnussen's stranded Haas.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson

