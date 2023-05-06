Perez on pole in Miami after Leclerc brings out red flags

[1/2] Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. - May 6, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez before practice REUTERS/Mike Segar















MIAMI, May 6 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez took pole position for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed and brought an early end to qualifying on Saturday.

Fernando Alonso put his Aston Martin on the front row while double world champion Max Verstappen, who leads team mate Perez by six points after four races, will line up ninth on Sunday after failing to set a timed lap in the final session.

