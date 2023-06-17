Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly

[1/2] Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 17, 2023 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. looks towards the damage on his car after crashing during the final practice session REUTERS/Evan Buhler















MONTREAL, June 17 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid drop at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix for unnecessarily impeding Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the first phase of Saturday's qualifying.

The Spaniard had qualified in eighth position for the race, with team mate Charles Leclerc 11th.

Stewards found Sainz to have been "predominantly to blame" for an incident that Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said had cost Gasly the chance to progress to the second phase.

"It's ridiculous, in a word. Terrible. I think Pierre would have been P6 (sixth in the first phase) and now he's out of Q1. He would have been P6 had he just had a normal third sector. Not even a great one," said Szafnauer.

Gasly will start Sunday's race in 17th place.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.