Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff















MONTREAL, June 17 (Reuters) - As a reserve driver Mick Schumacher is making contributions to Mercedes push to challenge Red Bull, but team principal Toto Wolff said on Saturday, the son Formula One great Michael Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator.

Let go by Haas at the end of last season Schumacher found himself without a seat and taking a job with Mercedes as their reserve driver.

Schumacher won the Formula Two title in 2020 after joining the Ferrari young driver programme in 2019 and debuted with Ferrari-powered Haas in 2021.

But he struggled with the tailenders scoring just 12 points and a highest finish of sixth after 43 starts.

The son of a seven-times world champion came under considerable criticism for a lack of performance but has found a huge supporter in Wolff, who believes he was mishandled and unfairly judged at Haas.

"Every time we speak highly of him somebody feels to say something negative," Wolff told reporters after qualifying on Saturday for the Canadian Grand Prix. "Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick that's what I am doing but in the end it is every team authority to decide on their drivers.

"I think teams are missing out on Mick.

"I think he was burned last year.

"I believe whoever gets him will get a very good pilot."

That seat is not likely to open up at Mercedes for some time with the team having established George Russell as their driver of the future and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, reportedly close to signing a new deal with the team.

While positive reviews were rare during Schumacher's time with Haas the reports on the young German have been glowing coming out of the Mercedes camp have been glowing.

"First of all it is great to have a mature successful and experienced Formula One driver supporting us," said Wolff. "In the simulator his feedback is a tremendous advantage.

"In some European grand prix having him in the simulator overnight and providing data for the Saturday is a super advantage for us.

"And if George or Lewis were to have a fish poisoning then we know we have a super guy that would drive the car well.

"As much as I like the situation for the benefit of the team I would every day of the week prefer Mick sits in a cockpit and actually races."

Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal, Editing by Franklin Paul











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.