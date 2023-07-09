Team by team analysis of the British Grand Prix

July 9 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 10th race of the 22-round Formula One season (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 6)

Verstappen's sixth win in a row and eighth of the season, starting from pole position, sent him 99 points clear of Perez thanks also to the fastest lap bonus point. He lost the lead to McLaren's Lando Norris at the start but regained it after five laps. He now has a career tally of 43 wins. This was Red Bull's 11th win in a row, equalling McLaren's 1988 record. Perez started 15th and was forced wide by Alpine's Esteban Ocon on lap one, and then made contact with Haas's Nico Hulkenberg.

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, George Russell 5)

Hamilton started seventh on medium tyres, with Russell sixth on softs. Russell gained a place off the line while Hamilton dropped back. Russell pitted for mediums on lap 28, after the longest stint of anyone on softs, before the safety car period. Hamilton pitted for softs during the safety car deployment, coming back out in third place. The podium was his 14th at Silverstone.

ASTON MARTIN (Fernando Alonso 7, Lance Stroll 14)

Alonso started ninth and Stroll 12th, both on used mediums. Alonso was passed by Hamilton on lap seven. Stroll made contact with Gasly after a battle between the two, collecting a five second penalty for causing a collision.

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 9, Carlos Sainz 10)

Both struggled from the start with Leclerc lining up fourth and Sainz, last year's winner, fifth. Sainz did 26 laps on the medium tyres before switching to hard while Leclerc pitted on lap 18 and again for new mediums when the safety car was out. Williams' Alex Albon passed both and used Alonso's slipstream to stay ahead. Ferrari have now gone a year without a win.

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 2, Oscar Piastri 4)

Norris took his first Silverstone podium and equalled his best result, with McLaren's first home podium since 2010. The team missed out on a double podium when Hamilton benefited from the safety car. The result was rookie Piastri's best to date. McLaren overtook Alpine for fifth in the standings.

ALPINE (Pierre Gasly 18, Esteban Ocon retired)

Ocon was the first to retire, on lap nine with an hydraulics leak. Gasly was classified but also retired in the pits with broken suspension after a clash with Stroll. Gasly started 10th but dropped out of the points after pitting just before the safety car was deployed.

WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 8, Logan Sargeant 11)

Williams moved up the standings, ahead of Haas on results but level on points. Albon had an upgraded front wing on his car. He said the lower track temperatures had also helped on a track that played to the car's characteristics, but he would not have wanted to do one lap more with Ferrari chasing. The safety car came out one lap after Sargeant had pitted.

HAAS (Nico Hulkenberg 13, Kevin Magnussen retired)

Magnussen triggered the safety car when he pulled over on lap 32 with the rear of the car on fire following a power unit failure. Hulkenberg started 11th on the hard tyres but damaged his front wing in contact with Perez and had to pit for a replacement. He pitted again on lap 34.

ALFA ROMEO (Valtteri Bottas 12, Guanyu Zhou 15)

Bottas started last after the team were unable to provide a full fuel sample post-qualifying. Zhou had to do an unscheduled stop after a visor tear-off got stuck in a brake duct.

ALPHATAURI (Yuki Tsunoda 16, Nyck de Vries 17)

Both lacked the pace to take the fight to Alfa or Haas. They were last cars running on track.

