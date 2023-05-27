Verstappen denies Alonso with first Monaco pole
MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday with a breathtaking final lap to deny Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso the crucial top slot.
Alonso will start alongside on a front row of double Formula One world champions with Ferrari's home hero Charles Leclerc unable to secure his third Monaco pole in a row and having to settle for third.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Cawthorne
