Verstappen denies Alonso with first Monaco pole

[1/3] Formula One F1 - Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 27, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw















MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday with a breathtaking final lap to deny Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso the crucial top slot.

Alonso will start alongside on a front row of double Formula One world champions with Ferrari's home hero Charles Leclerc unable to secure his third Monaco pole in a row and having to settle for third.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Cawthorne











