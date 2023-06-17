Verstappen on pole after wet Canadian qualifying

[1/2] Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 17, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen poses with former F1 driver Jean Alesia after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger















MONTREAL, June 17 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal after heavy rain shook up qualifying on Saturday.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg put his Haas alongside on the front row with Fernando Alonso the third fastest for Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton set to line up fourth in his Mercedes.

Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge











