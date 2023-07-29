Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 29 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position after lapping fastest in a rain-delayed and red-flagged qualifying shootout at the Belgian Grand Prix.
McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri joined the Formula One world championship leader on the front row with a lap only 0.11 seconds slower than Verstappen's one minute 49.056 seconds.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will share the second row.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.