Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One

MONTREAL, June 18 (Reuters) - Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead and take Red Bull's milestone 100th victory.

The Dutch 25-year-old led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, stepping up alongside Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard's sixth podium in eight races, with Britain's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

Red Bull have won every race so far this season and Canada was double world champion Verstappen's sixth of the campaign and fourth in a row.

Verstappen's team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez finished sixth but took a bonus point for fastest lap.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by David Evans











