Verstappen takes Red Bull's 11th win in a row

SILVERSTONE, England, July 9 (Reuters) - Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull stayed unbeaten for the Formula One season and equalled McLaren's 1988 record of 11 victories in a row.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second in front of a 160,000-strong home crowd at Silverstone, with fellow Briton and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

"Eleven in a row. That's pretty crazy," said Verstappen over the team radio.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson

