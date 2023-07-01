Verstappen wins Austrian F1 sprint race
July 1 (Reuters) - Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with a Saturday sprint race in a Red Bull one-two at the Austrian Grand Prix to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to 70 points.
Verstappen took the chequered flag 21.048 seconds clear of Perez in the 24 lap, 100km, standalone race with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finishing third.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished fourth and fifth with Nico Hulkenberg sixth for Haas, Esteban Ocon seventh for Alpine and George Russell bagging the final point for Mercedes.
Dutch teenager Dilano van't Hoff died in an accident during a wet Formula Regional European Championship race at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday, his team said.