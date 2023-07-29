Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri second

[1/4] Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - July 29, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the sprint race REUTERS/Johanna Geron

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 29 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine.

Verstappen's closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson

