Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri second
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 29 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points.
Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine.
Verstappen's closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson
