Williams F1 team put future Gulf livery to a fan vote















MONACO, May 26 (Reuters) - Williams will let fans decide the look of their car for the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Formula One Grands Prix with a vote on four options in the blue and orange of sponsor Gulf Oil International.

The designs are titled Bolder than Bold, Contemporary, Visionary and Heritage.

Williams said there would be three rounds of voting with the winning colour scheme displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Formula One champions Red Bull are racing with fan-designed liveries at this year's three U.S. rounds, with the first used in Miami this month.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.