NBA roundup: Warriors survive late gaffe, tie series with Kings

Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center front) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Domantas Sabonis (center back) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.















April 24 - Stephen Curry had a team-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a timeout violation in the final minute to hold off the Sacramento Kings 126-125 and draw even in their playoff series on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

The Western Conference first-round series is tied 2-2, with the home team having won all four games. The next game will be Wednesday night in Sacramento.

The defending champs led 126-121 and had the ball with under 45 seconds left, but Curry called a timeout when the team had none left. Malik Monk hit the technical free throw, and Aaron Fox buried a 3-pointer to draw the Kings within 126-125. Curry then missed a short jumper, but after a timeout, Harrison Barnes misfired on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Klay Thompson added 26 points for the Warriors. Fox led the Kings with 38 points and nine rebounds, Keegan Murray had 23 points, Monk 16 and Domantas Sabonis finished with 14 points, eight assists and seven boards.

Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker netted six points in overtime as Minnesota avoided elimination by defeating Denver in Minneapolis in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The top-seeded Nuggets lead the series 3-1 and will again try to eliminate the No. 8-seeded Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Denver. Mike Conley added 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out for the Wolves. Nikola Jokic had 43 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Nuggets.

Jokic had four points and an assist to help Denver take a 102-101 lead in overtime, but Alexander-Walker made consecutive treys to start an 8-0 run that gave Minnesota a 109-102 lead with 1:29 left to play. Jamal Murray had two baskets and Jokic one as the Nuggets got within one point, but Edwards made a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left to seal the victory.

Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Jalen Brunson poured in 29 points and RJ Barrett supplied 26 as host New York defeated Cleveland in Game 4 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

New York seized a 3-1 lead in the series, which heads back to Cleveland on Wednesday for Game 5. Brunson made 11 of 22 shots and added six rebounds and six assists, while Barrett went 9-for-18 from the field. Josh Hart chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks, who outrebounded the Cavaliers 47-33.

Darius Garland finished with a team-high 23 points and a game-high 10 assists for Cleveland, which canned 36 of 77 (46.8 percent) shots overall, including 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell was held to just 11 on 5-for-18 shooting. He scored just two points in the second half.

Celtics 129, Hawks 121

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 31 points to lead visiting Boston to a victory over Atlanta in Game 4 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Tatum also had seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Brown made 12 of his 22 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc. The Hawks were within five points with 3:36 to play, but the Celtics took control by scoring the next seven points. Atlanta failed to get closer than eight the rest of the way.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points and 15 assists. De'Andre Hunter was 11 of 17 from the field and added 27 points. Dejounte Murray finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

--Field Level Media











