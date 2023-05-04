New Zealander Mitchell named England women's coach















May 4 (Reuters) - England Women have appointed John Mitchell as head coach and the Japan men's defence coach will take charge after this year's World Cup, the country's governing RFU said on Thursday.

Mitchell, who has been head coach of New Zealand and the United States as well as coaching in Australia, South Africa and England, will stay with Japan until the end of the men's World Cup in France, which takes place from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

He will succeed Simon Middleton in charge of England.

Middleton guided England to a record-breaking 30-match-winning run and Rugby World Cup finals in 2017 and 2022 and stepped down after this year's Six Nations tournament.

The RFU said Louis Deacon will continue as forwards coach and lead the team until Mitchell joins, while England's most capped player and former captain, Sarah Hunter, will be the transition coach.

"The Red Roses have set an incredible standard and foundation for women's rugby, being the most successful team in the Six Nations which is a tremendous achievement," Mitchell said in a statement released by the RFU.

"We now have the opportunity to build on this, mature in key areas and become a truly champion side that can rightfully contest for the World Cup in 2025."

Mitchell worked with the England men's team as a forwards coach from 1997-2000 and defence coach from 2018-2021.

Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.