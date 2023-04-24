'Money is nice, championships are better': Eagles QB Hurts hungry for more















April 24 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may have the richest contract in National Football League (NFL) history but he said on Monday that money comes second to a Super Bowl ring.

Hurts became the highest-paid player ever in the league last week when he agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, after he threw for 22 touchdowns and ran in 13 other scores last season.

Hurts put up a valiant effort against rival Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the title game, rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns - and throwing for another score - but came up short as the Eagles lost 38-35.

Hurts addressed a news conference on Monday after penning the new deal and made clear that his mind was set firmly on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for Philadelphia.

"Money is nice, championships are better," said Hurts, who finished second to Mahomes in MVP voting last season.

Hurts' deal, the second-largest ever in total cash behind Mahomes' 10-year $450 million contract extension in 2020, comes three years after the Eagles picked him up in the second round of the NFL Draft.

He saw little action early in his rookie season, before relieving benched starter Carson Wentz in December 2020.

"I truly love the game and I hate to lose," said Hurts.

"I've just been on this constant quest to be the best player I can be with no limits. Just trying to be the best version of myself - the best player and leader and man I can be and that will never change."

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters on Monday that Hurts was a quarterback "for the present and the future.

"To have that person be as sterling a character and as passionate about his craft and as dedicated as this young, 24-year-old is, is remarkable," said Lurie.

