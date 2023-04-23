NHL roundup: Golden Knights defeat Jets in 2OT

[1/5] Apr 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) advances the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports















April 23 - Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday afternoon.

Amadio slapped in a loose puck from the low slot under the crossbar after Winnipeg defenseman Dylan Samberg's clearing pass from behind the net caromed off the skate of Ivan Barbashev to Amadio. It was his first career playoff goal.

Jack Eichel scored two power-play goals and also had an assist, Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar scored for Vegas, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Laurent Brossoit finished with 30 saves for the Golden Knights, who won their 22nd straight playoff game when scoring at least three goals in a game despite blowing a 4-1 lead in the third period.

Kyle Connor had a goal and one assist, and Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry each scored during the third-period comeback for Winnipeg. The Jets lost All-Star defenseman Josh Morrissey to a lower-body injury after two shifts in the first period following a knee-to-knee collision with Zach Whitecloud. Connor Hellebuyck made 43 saves.

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Morgan Rielly scored with 45 seconds left in the first overtime to give Toronto a wild win in Game 3 against host Tampa Bay.

Toronto leads the series 2-1 after the fight-marred and controversial contest. Ryan O'Reilly forced overtime when he tied it 3-3 with one minute left in the third period. O'Reilly and Mitch Marner finished with two assists each for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 36 saves.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for the Lightning.

Devils 2, Rangers 1 (OT)

Dougie Hamilton scored at 11:36 of overtime to lift visiting New Jersey over New York in Game 3 for their first win of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Game 4 is Monday night in New York.

Jesper Bratt entered the Rangers zone along the right side, cut across the slot and passed back across to Hamilton, who scored on a high glove-side wrist shot from the right circle. Jack Hughes scored and Akira Schmid, making his first career playoff start, made 35 saves for New Jersey. Bratt had two assists and Hamilton had one.

Chris Kreider scored his fifth goal of the series for the Rangers, the first one that wasn't on a power play, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

Avalanche 6, Kraken 4

Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the third period during a three-point performance to lead visiting Colorado to an entertaining victory over Seattle.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored twice and Cale Makar collected one goal and one assist, while J.T. Compher added a single goal for the Avalanche, who will look to take a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series when they hit the ice for Game 4 on Monday, also in Seattle. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice for Seattle, while Jamie Oleksiak and Matty Beniers also tallied in the franchise's first-ever home playoff game. Goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 shots. After his team blew a two-goal lead, Rantanen restored the Colorado edge at 3:01 of the third period by burying a cross-ice feed on an odd-man rush. The Avalanche tacked on two more goals to seal the victory for a 2-1 edge in the series.

--Field Level Media











