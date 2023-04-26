NHL roundup: Isles edge Hurricanes, extend series

[1/7] Apr 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders left wing Pierre Engvall (18) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders fended off elimination by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Mathew Barzal also had a goal. New York goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots, including 11 in the third period.

Paul Stastny and Sebastian Aho scored the Carolina goals, and Antti Raanta recorded 19 saves.

The Islanders, who began the third with a 3-1 lead, were in a protective mode in the period, producing only five shots on goal. Aho halved the deficit with 9:32 left and the Hurricanes pulled Raanta with 2:30 remaining, but they couldn't come up with the tying tally.

Stars 4, Wild 0

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his second postseason shutout in 12 career starts and Dallas gained control of its Western Conference quarterfinal series against visiting Minnesota with a win in Game 5.

The Stars own a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Friday night in St. Paul, Minn. Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea also scored and Roope Hintz had three assists for the second consecutive game for Dallas.

Hintz has 11 points in the series (four goals, seven assists), surpassing Mike Modano for the most points in a playoff series in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for the Wild.

Oilers 6, Kings 3

Nick Bjugstad posted his first career two-goal playoff game to pace Edmonton to a victory over visiting Los Angeles, putting the Oilers one win away from claiming their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl, Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves, while Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse collected two assists apiece.

Adrian Kempe collected one goal and one assist for the Kings. Alex Iafallo and Quinton Byfield also scored. Starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo surrendered four goals on 19 shots before being pulled. Pheonix Copley stopped 6 of 8 shots in relief.

